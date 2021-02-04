1
Image provided

A Pierre woman, Emerald Plenty Chief, 25, was indicted on Jan. 12 for involuntary manslaughter. On Feb. 2, she pled not guilty to the indictment.

If convicted, the maximum penalty is up to eight years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

According to the Department of Justice release, the indictment alleges that on April 26, 2020, in Hughes County, Plenty Chief killed another human being by operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner.

Tags

Load comments