Miranda Henry, Crystal Pumpkinseed
Buy Now

Miranda Henry, also known as Crystal Pumpkinseed, is escorted from the courtroom after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter domestic violence for the Feb. 9 death of Christopher Mexican.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

A Pierre woman faces life in prison after pleading guilty to killing her live-in boyfriend, who a family member described as loved and respected by many.

On Monday, Miranda Henry, also known as Crystal Pumpkinseed, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter domestic violence for the Feb. 9 death of Christopher Mexican. Mexican, 49, was found at 3:45 a.m. after police received a call for a disturbance in the 200 block of West Pleasant Street in Pierre.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments