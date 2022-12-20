A Pierre woman faces life in prison after pleading guilty to killing her live-in boyfriend, who a family member described as loved and respected by many.
On Monday, Miranda Henry, also known as Crystal Pumpkinseed, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter domestic violence for the Feb. 9 death of Christopher Mexican. Mexican, 49, was found at 3:45 a.m. after police received a call for a disturbance in the 200 block of West Pleasant Street in Pierre.
Henry will be sentenced at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the Hughes County Courthouse.
Police initially charged her with second-degree murder, which calls for a mandatory life sentence. Henry, 39, entered a plea that will allow a judge to decide whether or not she gets life.
Appearing before Sixth Circuit Court Judge Bobbi Rank, Henry wept as the judge explained the conditions of her plea. Few details were shared after Rank sealed court records.
"At the time of the killing, you and Mr. Mexican were in a romantic relationship and it (the killing) was perpetrated by a dangerous weapon," the judge said.
In entering a plea, Henry also agreed to the details in a two-page statement as to what happened, although she doesn't remember everything from that night.
"She was intoxicated at the time and there's parts of it she doesn't remember, but she would agree with the police report," her Pierre attorney, Brad Schreiber, said.
Mexican's aunt, Violet Catches of Pierre was pleased to hear Henry could go to prison for the rest of her life.
"It brings some justice, but it will never bring him back," the 72-year-old said after the hearing.
She described her nephew's relationship with Henry as unhealthy.
"She was really controlling most of the time, although she was nice to me," Catches told the Capital Journal.
She said Mexican always worked for different people in Pierre and Fort Pierre.
"He was dependable and did work all the time," Catches said.
She said Henry and Mexican were at his place on the night of the murder.
"He went to get her in Aberdeen and we told him to take her back," Catches said.
The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation on Henry's criminal record. According to court records, her wrap sheet dates back to 2004 in Pennington County. Her most recent offenses include a fourth DUI in 2019 and two arrests in 2021 for driving under suspension.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
