Melissa Jean Scull, age 39, of Pierre, was sentenced to 77 months (six years and five months) in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, a $1,000 fine, and a special assessment of $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. This was a result of her conviction on conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine charges.
She was sentenced on April 6 in U.S. District Court.
Scull was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 16, 2019. She pled guilty on Dec. 5.
The conviction stemmed from a conspiracy between Feb. 1, 2019, and July 16, 2019, in which Scull, knowingly and intentionally, conspired and agreed with others to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth in and around the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities. As part of the conspiracy, Scull and her co-defendants traveled to Denver to pick up meth. On June 23, 2019, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of co-defendant Frank Miller’s vehicle, of which Scull was a passenger. Found wherein were 236 grams of meth, a scale, pipes and other items of distribution.
Scull was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
