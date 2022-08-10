A Pierre woman was sentenced Tuesday to reduced charges from a May 25 drunken driving arrest with four of her six children in the car.

Sixth Judicial Circuit Court Judge M. Bridget Mayer sentenced Krystal Firecloud, 31, to 52 days in jail. Firecloud was released for already serving the time. Mayer also ordered Firecloud to complete a parenting class by Dec. 31. She will have a follow-up hearing on Dec. 29.

