A Pierre woman was sentenced Tuesday to reduced charges from a May 25 drunken driving arrest with four of her six children in the car.
Sixth Judicial Circuit Court Judge M. Bridget Mayer sentenced Krystal Firecloud, 31, to 52 days in jail. Firecloud was released for already serving the time. Mayer also ordered Firecloud to complete a parenting class by Dec. 31. She will have a follow-up hearing on Dec. 29.
“You’ve got a lot of kids that need their mommy,” Mayer said. “You owe it to them to give them the best life.”
The state Highway Patrol stopped Firecloud, 31, at 5 p.m. on state Highway 34 for driving 41 mph in a 55 mph zone. Police said the children were standing in the backseat without child restraints for seatbelts, according to court records. They ranged from 8 months to 4.5 years old.
The children had dirt on their faces and appeared neglected, and their clothes were dirty and stained, according to the criminal complaint. The odor coming from the children was that of a kid who had not had a diaper changed in awhile and has hygiene issues.
Police determined Firecloud’s driver’s license was suspended.
Police also found Tia Bowker, 33, passed out in the front seat of the car with a bottle of vodka next to her foot. Bowker’s blood-alcohol level was 0.289, more than four times over the legal limit.
Police charged Firecloud with drunken driving after determining she had a 0.07 blood-alcohol level; 0.08 percent is the legal limit in South Dakota. That does not mean one can’t be prosecuted for drunken driving with a blood test lower than 0.08 percent. It is only the level at which a jury can presume that someone is under the influence of alcohol.
Both sides agreed to drop the drunken driving charge against Firecloud, who was also charged with four counts of failing to have children in restraints. She pled guilty to driving under suspension, an open container of alcohol and failure to have a child in restraints.
Firecloud’s attorney, Jason Glodt, told the judge that his client apologized for her actions, but paying a fine might be difficult.
“She doesn’t have the financial ability to pay because she has six children,” Glodt said. “She’s now staying with her mother, focusing on staying on the right path.”
The judge said she’s worried about Firecloud’s children.
“Whenever anyone is driving, they need to be in a car seat,” Mayer said. “I hope she realizes she caught a pretty big break in this case.”
Bowker was charged with having an open container, protective custody and failing to wear her seatbelt.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
