Shannon Monson of Pierre could have gone to prison for 10 years, charged with a Class 4 felony for stealing $17,701.20 rom her employer as of July 2018.
But her clean record and attempts to right her wrong got her a deal from prosecutors.
On Tuesday, state Judge Bridget Mayer sentenced Monson to pay back the money in installments, serve five years on probation and keep working.
Mayer granted Monson’s request for a suspended imposition of sentence that will mean the felony will not go on her record.
Monson, who is 43, worked for Ace Steel and Recycling at 2700 Industrial Road, across Wells Avenue/state Highway 34 from the state Women’s Prison on the southeast corner of Pierre.
She was charged last summer with embezzling the money from her employer, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Her attorney, Dave Siebrasse, told Judge Mayer on Tuesday that his client “is a woman who made some extremely bad choices.”
But “tough emotional times,” including Monson’s mother’s death and marital problems “kind of sent her into a tailspin,” Siebrasse said. “She was not thinking clearly. But she is taking responsibility for those choices.”
Even though Monson does not think that she took the entire $17,701.20, “she still wants to pay that full amount,” to make things right, Siebrasse said.
Hughes County State’s Attorney Roxanne Hammond wrote up a lesser charge this summer against Monson, to a Class 6 felony with a top sentence of two years in prison, in what state law describes as a theft involving between $1,000 and $2,500.
Hammond said if Monson would plead guilty to the lesser charge and agree to pay the full restitution of $17,701.20, the state would recommend probation and no prison time and would not oppose her request for a suspended imposition of sentence.
“I appreciate that she was willing to take responsibility for her actions,”Hammond told the court on Tuesday. “Her (criminal) record before this was pretty much nil. I have no doubt she will be successful (on probation and in paying back the money.)”
Monson was given credit for the 21 days she has spent in jail and ordered by Mayer to spend her $750 cash bond posted earlier with the court as her first restitution payment and then make monthly payments.
“You earned it,” Mayer told Monson of her suspended imposition of sentence. “You immediately got to work and there was nothing in your background. Good luck to you.”
