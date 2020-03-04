Anyone stealing from disabled veterans probably isn’t counting on garnering sympathy.
But Diana Kay Peterson received some this week from a judge and a prosecutor when she was sentenced for thieving thousands from the local Auxiliary unit of the Disabled American Veterans in Pierre .
State Circuit Judge Bridget Mayer on Tuesday, March 3, sentenced Peterson, 64, to two years in the state prison, with the time suspended, to be served as probation.
Mayer said Peterson was unusually prompt in trying to right her wrong.
“You wanted to make it right and ... the fact you immediately took responsibility and went to work paying the victims” showed that she deserved probation, not prison, Mayer told Peterson.
“She’s done more upfront than anyone I have ever seen,” Mayer said of Peterson making moves to pay for her crimes.
The prosecutor also gave Peterson some kudos.
Peterson initially was charged by indictment in August 2019 with a count of grand theft, alleging that from July 1, 2013, to Nov. 30, 2018, she stole $7,403.95 from the DAV Auxiliary unit in Pierre. That charge is a Class 4 felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
But, in part because Peterson cooperated with her own prosecution, a plea agreement was worked out. Roxanne Hammond, Hughes County state’s attorney, dismissed the original charge and instead, charged Peterson with a Class 5 felony of stealing $4,999.999 from the DAV Auxiliary.
That put the alleged crime below the statutory threshold of $5,000 for grand theft, making the top sentence only five years in prison. The period of the theft was expanded in the new charge to March 1, 2013, to Nov. 30, 2018.
Peterson pleaded guilty to the Class 5 felony count.
Peterson also was charged last year in Fort Pierre by Stanley County State’s Attorney Tom Maher with embezzling, from Oct. 1, 2018, to Jan. 15, 2019, $3,334.15 from the Cowboy Country Store, where Peterson worked.
She pleaded guilty to that in March 2019 and was sentenced to probation on that charge by state Judge Christina Klinger in Fort Pierre.
Judge Mayer said Tuesday it was clear the two crimes were linked: “You were kind of robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Mayer told Peterson, who nodded.
Peterson’s attorney, Rose Anne Wendell, told Mayer that Peterson’s nephews would “pressure her to loan them money to help with expenses ... She stole money so she could support them.”
Peterson had worked at the same job for 44 years, Wendell said.
Since her crimes, Peterson has been “learning to live within her means,” and volunteering at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital as part of her community service, Wendell said.
Peterson is retired now and has done well on probation from her Fort Pierre embezzlement, Wendell told Judge Mayer.
Peterson receives income every year from “a family farm operation” and uses that to pay back what she stole, her attorney said.
Prosecutor Hammond had good words for Peterson, too.
“Obviously it’s not good to steal from disabled veterans ... these were really stupid moves on Ms. Peterson’s part. (But) she has tried to make amends to the best of her ability and taken responsibility.”
Hammond said she was asking for probation, not prison, for Peterson.
Peterson had paid a $3,000 cash bond to remain out of jail and she authorized the court to spend that money on her court costs, including her court-appointed attorney, and otherwise to her debtors.
The DAV Auxiliary has $3,000 worth of checks from Peterson still not cashed and is still owed about $1,890 from her, Hammond said.
Patricia Sterling is commander of the Pierre unit of the DAV Auxiliary and was a witness in Peterson’s case.
Sterling told the Capital Journal that Peterson called her about a year ago to let her know Peterson had been charged with the embezzlement of the Cowboy Country Store in Fort Pierre. “She said ‘I wanted to tell you myself, because it’s going to be in the paper.’ The following day she called me back and told me she had taken some money from the Auxiliary. That was terrible.”
Peterson had been the volunteer treasurer of the group for about six years.
“She would give us a financial report at every meeting,” Sterling said. “We trusted her.”
One of the last times the group got a report from Peterson, she said the Auxiliary’s bank account had about $3,000.
“I went to the bank to do some checking on it. Our Auxiliary had only like three dollars in the account. It was very traumatic on our Auxiliary,” Sterling told the Capital Journal. “She was a very close friend of mine, too. I was just astonished when it happened. It was very hard for me to believe that she had done it.”
Sterling said she was aware that Peterson’s nephews “were always contacting her for money.”
Peterson was asked to resign from the Pierre DAV Auxiliary and from the national DAV Auxiliary, Sterling said.
The crime hurt the local Auxiliary, which mostly holds its meetings in homes, Sterling said. It’s one of six DAV Auxiliary units in the state and it has about 82 members, which can include anyone related to a military veteran. Peterson joined because her brother was a veteran, Sterling said.
The group has not been able to provide as much help to disabled veterans who need it at the VA hospital or other facilities, Sterling said.
Some of the other five DAV Auxiliary units across the state chipped in to help out the Pierre unit, she said.
On April 20, the DAV Auxiliary is holding its annual fundraiser at the Pizza Ranch in Fort Pierre from about 6-8 p.m. Sterling said anyone patronizing the restaurant that evening would see the business donate part of the proceeds to the Auxiliary.
