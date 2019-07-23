A long day of criminal court proceedings with about 26 people’s cases heard by state Circuit Judge Bridget Mayer on Tuesday in a Pierre courtroom ended bizarrely as a woman, late already, began swearing angrily at Mayer, calling her names. The woman had to be handcuffed by two officers and hustled out, straight to jail.
Kelsey Oka, age 26 and from Pierre, was slated to appear about 2:15 p.m., Tuesday, for a status hearing in the courtroom on the third floor of the Hughes County Courthouse on her case.
She was arrested March 15 after a wild car chase through Pierre, Fort Pierre and south into Lyman County before she was stopped by a spike strip set up by officers. She was charged with several crimes, including eluding police.
Oka was out on bond. But she didn’t show at the right time on Tuesday and her attorney, Tara Adamski said she knew about the hearing.
As is typical in such a case, Hughes County State’s Attorney asked Mayer to issue a no-bond warrant to ask any law officer to arrest Oka on sight. Mayer issued the warrant from the bench.
About an hour or more later, just before the last person or two was appearing before Mayer, Oka showed up and sat in a pew in the gallery.
It was nearly 3:30 p.m.
Since other defendants were through, Mayer said Oka should come forward and sit at the defense table with Adamski.
“You look very tired,” Mayer told Oka.
Has she been going to to her twice daily blood alcohol tests under the “24/7” program, Mayer asked.
“I have not been going,” Oka said.
Mayer turned to the court services staff workers at their table to the far right of Mayer’s bench.
“I want an UA done,” Mayer said, referring to a quick urine test to be done in a nearby bathroom see if Oka was high on something.
“I just went to the bathroom,” Oka said in a confrontational tone. “I can’t go to the bathroom again.”
Then she will have to wait in court until she can, Mayer said. “I”m here till 5.”
Oka clearly didn’t want to wait and cut to the chase: “I’m drinking. I’ve been drinking for two weeks.”
“I can see you don’t look well,” Mayer said.
“I can plead guilty,” Oka said, obviously impatient and starting to use bad words usually not heard out loud in court.
Mayer explained that if she was high or drunk, any plea would not be any good, even if she wanted to plead guilty.
Oka then began unleashing scatological comments, making clear she already had served 90 days in jail waiting for a disposition of her case and was not disposed to wait longer.
Now, she said, she wanted to get sentenced and get her ordeal over, and she expressed these opinions with frequent “f-bombs,” as one court officer later described them.
More and more, Oka directed her anger at Judge Mayer directly and personally. A sheriff’s deputy and a retired law officer who works part time in courtroom security, moved in as Oka appeared to be going out of control.
She continued to ratchet up her obscene tirade against Mayer as the officers handcuffed her and held her.
Mayer ordered her found in contempt of court and ordered her taken to the Hughes County Jail and to have a blood sample drawn from her as soon as possible.
As Oka was escorted out into the courthouse hallway, she could be heard shouting even louder back at Mayer, using f-bombs and a-bombs and such.
People in the courtroom looked around at each other with raised eyebrows at the weird scene that just popped up quickly at the end of the day.
Adamski told Mayer she thought she wouldn’t be able to represent Oka anymore and Mayer told her to fill out the paperwork if she wanted to withdraw from the case.
Then everyone went home.
