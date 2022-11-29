When Pierre’s Julia Jones entered kindergarten, her only sibling, Dr. Bill Richardson, left home for college.
And despite the 12-year age difference, the two remained close throughout the years, but never spent much time together other than holidays. It’s something Richardson sort of regrets.
That changed when Jones and Richardson spent 11 days in the Dominican Republic on a medical mission trip earlier this month.
“It opened my eyes to working with my sister, and seeing her in action coordinating with our Dominican partners was very nice to see,” the 75-year-old retired Iowa family practitioner said.
During the mission, the team of six from the United States coupled with two Dominican doctors saw 872 patients, Jones, 63, said. Connie Bryant, who like Jones belongs to Pierre United Methodist Church, was the only other person from Pierre who participated.
The mission members visited people in six villages, which had somewhat functioning running water and electricity.
“The (electric) would go off and on,” Jones said. “The running water sometimes doesn’t work, but there’s always a rain barrel.”
The water is not drinkable. Some homes did not have running water or electricity and cooking is often done outside with solar ovens.
Richardson said he found most patients in pretty good health, other than respiratory infections and muscle aches.
“We found the greatest needs were for pain relievers that we take for granted,” Jones said.
Richardson said he believes they get very good medical care from their local physicians.
“The standard of living not being the same as ours, they end up using less vices like alcohol, tobacco and calories, plus they are constantly working and exercising, which helps keep their bodies strong,” he said.
Mission members also took prescription drugs valued at $5,000 to the Caribbean nation. Pierre and Ethan United Methodist churches donated the money to cover the cost. Mission member Terri Behl, a physician’s assistant from Parkston, belongs to the church in Ethan.
They take the medications for when the government clinics run out.
“They would have to go without and can’t afford private medications,”Jones said.
She purchases the medications from Blessings International in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, which facilitates medical missions primarily in developing nations as a source of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.
“These are medications that pharmacies around the world supply and we buy them at a reduced cost,” Jones said. “My dollar goes much further there.”
She buys liquid medications like cold and cough medicines in the Dominican Republic.
“I also take tons of children’s chewable vitamins without iron,” Jones said.
Sickle cell anemia is common in the Dominican Republic and iron can aggravate the condition, she said. Sickle cell is an inherited group of disorders, in which red blood cells contort into a sickle shape. The cells die early, leaving a shortage of healthy red blood cells and can block blood flow.
The mission also took about 500 pairs of new reading glasses donated by the Tree of Life Ministry in Mission.
“They got wind of the fact that I was in need of reading glasses and had a pallet of reading glasses they couldn’t use,” Jones said.
Mission members gave out 243 pairs of glasses and left the rest there.
Jones takes these medical mission trips up to twice a year.
“I always tell my team, the task is medical, but the mission is always relationships,” she said. “The relationships we made are just outstanding.”
Others accompanying her were Behl’s nurses Katelyn Stimpson and Ashley Jenkins, who either work or live in the Clarkson area.
