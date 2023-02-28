Car Crash
Phil Torres / Capital Journal

A Pierre woman faces several charges following a Monday pursuit across the John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge. 

Janelle R. Long Chase, 26, was arrested after crashing into a rock formation outside of the Pierre ClubHouse Hotel & Suites on Sioux Avenue following a short pursuit with deputies, according to Stanley County Chief Deputy Greg Swanson. 

Reporter

Phil Torres

