A Pierre woman faces several charges following a Monday pursuit across the John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge.
Janelle R. Long Chase, 26, was arrested after crashing into a rock formation outside of the Pierre ClubHouse Hotel & Suites on Sioux Avenue following a short pursuit with deputies, according to Stanley County Chief Deputy Greg Swanson.
Deputies clocked Long Chase driving at over 90 miles per hour in the early Monday morning. Deputies tried to initiate a stop, but discontinued the pursuit due to adverse road conditions, Swanson said.
After crossing the bridge into Pierre, Long Chase lost control while trying to turn into the hotel parking lot and crashed into a rock formation.
A few parked vehicles were also damaged in the crash, Swanson added.
Swanson said two children and a male passenger were in Long Chase's vehicle at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.
Long Chase was charged with felony aggravated eluding, driving under the influence, failure to maintain responsibility and speeding.
Long Chase was released from jail on bail after paying the $1,500 cash bond.
She is scheduled to make a court appearance at the Stanley County Courthouse on March 14.
The Pierre Police Department is assisting the Stanley County Sheriff's Office with the crash, which is still under investigation.
