Parts of what used to be a boulder lie scattered around the landscaping that surrounds the ClubHouse Hotel and Suites along Sioux Avenue. A vehicle crashed into the boulder early Sunday morning following a short pursuit with law enforcement.
A Pierre woman faces several charges following a Sunday pursuit across the John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge.
Janelle R. Long Chase, 26, was arrested after crashing into a rock formation outside of the Pierre ClubHouse Hotel & Suites on Sioux Avenue following a short pursuit with deputies, according to Stanley County Chief Deputy Greg Swanson.
Deputies clocked Long Chase driving at over 90 miles per hour in the early Monday morning. Deputies tried to initiate a stop, but discontinued the pursuit due to adverse road conditions, Swanson said.
After crossing the bridge into Pierre, Long Chase lost control while trying to turn into the hotel parking lot and crashed into a rock formation.
A few parked vehicles were also damaged in the crash, Swanson added.
Swanson said two children and a male passenger were in Long Chase's vehicle at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.
Long Chase was charged with felony aggravated eluding, driving under the influence, failure to maintain responsibility and speeding.
Long Chase was released from jail on bail after paying the $1,500 cash bond.
She is scheduled to make a court appearance at the Stanley County Courthouse on March 14.
The Pierre Police Department is assisting the Stanley County Sheriff's Office with the crash, which is still under investigation.
Bobbi Hawks, general manager of Pierre ClubHouse Hotel and Suites, said the vehicle driven by Long Chase jumped the hotel's curb and hit a boulder.
"The boulders are there for landscaping. It definitely helped. I think there would have been more vehicles damaged if they hadn't hit that first," Hawks said.
Hawks said the vehicle hit the boulder with enough impact to break it into several pieces.
"And then went through and a hit 2023 Chevy Traverse, then pushed that into more vehicles," Hawks said.
Hawks said the next morning, she gave the owner of the Chevy Traverse a ride to the location of the vehicle, which was totaled and towed from the scene.
The hotel's night auditor heard the crash before seeing the flashing sirens that followed.
"She got ahold of all the owners of the damaged vehicles so they could come down," Hawks said.
This isn't the first incident where westbound traffic exiting the bridge has led to property damage for the hotel.
Hawks said late last summer a pickup truck came down the bridge and lost a tire.
"That bounced into our parking lot and broke out one of our second story windows," Hawks said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.