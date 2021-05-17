Several Pierre bowlers competed in the South Dakota State Youth Bowling Tournament in Aberdeen last month. Competition was held in ten different categories, including singles, all events scratch and handicap.

The Pierre Team known as the Sweepers placed first in the 399 and Under division in the team competition with a score of 2,910. The Sweepers consist of Matthew Eckert, Ty Hoffman, Reece Van Der Berg and Jacob Weaver. Steven Langdeaux placed first in the 99 and Under division in the boys singles competition, while Hailee Longbrake placed first in the 125-149 division in the girls all events handicap competition. Langdeaux had a score of 781, while Longbrake had a score of 2,096.

Full results from the State Bowling Tournament can be found at bowlsd.com/YOUTH/Youth-State-Tournament.

