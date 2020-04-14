Jim Peitz told the Pierre City Commission on Tuesday the “Let Freedom Fly International Air Show” scheduled for July 4-5 as the city’s first air show has been postponed until 2021.
“With the COVID-19 virus, the world has changed,” said Peitz, of Mustang Aviation in Pierre and a longtime acrobatic airshow competitor and leader in the air show industry across the nation.
He and Commissioner Jamie Huizenga — who with his wife, Paula Huizenga, are chairing the airshow committee — decided it wouldn’t be prudent, or even possible, to pull off the city’s first air show, which they announced only four months ago, on Dec. 17.
The Royal Canadian Air Force’s Snowbirds — a northern version of the United States Air Force’s Blue Angels — told him they “are 80 percent sure they couldn’t make the air show,” Pietz said. The Snowbirds were to be the headliners and he’s urging them to commit to his plan for a July 4th weekend airshow in 2021, Peitz said.
The Snowbirds are quarantined now, and “standing down” like other elements of the Canadian military, Peitz said.
He had made many contacts in December in Las Vegas at the annual convention of the International Council of Air Shows and had lined up several military aircraft as well as private fliers in what he expected could draw up to 10,000 people to Pierre for the July 4 weekend.
“Quite frankly, it’s disappointing to me,” Peitz told the commission. "But the good news is we have a whole year to make it that much better.”
Jamie Huizenga said “we have rode this out about as long as we could,” about finally pulling the trigger to cancel this year’s show.
But the fact is, it’s been a rush since December and the planners felt “a little boxed in,” in pulling off the community’s first air show is such a tight time frame, he said.
“We are not canceling, we are just postponing,” Huizenga said. “Failure is not an option.”
Mayor Steve Harding told Peitz, “I’ve got friends all over the state who were saying, ‘We’re coming to Pierre to the air show.’ ”
All the planning done by Peitz and the committee can go toward July 4th weekend in 2021, Harding said. “So keep up the good work and we will have a good show.”
In 2021, July 4 falls on a Sunday. This year’s show was slated as a three-day weekend, “static” displays of aircraft at the Pierre Regional Airport for close-up and crawl-in inspections, including some of the popular World War II era bombers and fighters. The flying wonders by the nine-plane Snowbird squadron and others was scheduled for Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 5.
