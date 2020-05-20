Pierre’s passenger count at the municipal airport is way down since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March -- and it’s that way all over.
Some airlines have reported a loss of 90% to 95% of revenue and even greater loss of passengers.
JetBlue has gone from seeing 100,000 passengers a day to about 3,000, its CEO told The Wall Street Journal earlier this month.
United Express, operated by SkyWest has seen its passenger numbers plummet from 1,291 passengers in January and 1,281 in February, to 871 in March and 59 in April. The pandemic froze most air traffic from concerns about the coronavirus passing from person-to-person in the close quarters of a 50-passenger jet.
“It varies," said new Airport Manager Cameron Howard on Wednesday. “Weekends are always higher. It’s when people seem to travel, so there might be five or 10 a day. Yesterday, they had only two.”
City Commissioner Jamie Huizenga has regularly reported on passenger numbers at commission meetings and has praised the SkyWest/United Express partnership that he said has provided much better service than Pierre has seen for several years.
After California Pacific Air collapsed after a few months and abruptly stopped flying to Pierre in January 2019, city officials sought fast-track options for choosing a new airline from federal officials. It worked and by early April Sky West, operating in partnership with United Airlines’ United Express, began flying to Pierre. It went well, Huizenga had said regularly.
After passenger numbers under previous airlines totaled 11,791 in 2017 and 10,442 in 2018, they spiked up to 14,797 in only nine months of SkyWest/United Express service, if the paltry 328 passengers who flew on CPA’s last few flights are counted. Those may be small numbers to large airports
The 2019 figures include an average of 1,792 passengers a month from July 1-Dec. 31, including 2,081 in ringneck-filled October and 1,787 in December — the most for that month in Pierre in four decades Huizenga said.
That performance had city leaders figuring 2020 would mean 20,000 or more passenger boardings.
Instead, they are concerned now whether they can stay above the key 10,000-enplanements figure, Huizenga said.
Passenger numbers such as 20,000 or 10,000 a year may not be much compared with larger cities’ airports. Even a relatively small city such as Rapid City has a handful of airlines landing and loading a total of about 600,000 passengers a year.
But the difference between 10,000 and 20,000 passengers a year for Pierre is a big deal, the difference between $1 million and $200,000 of federal funding for airport upkeep.
Now instead of hoping for maybe 20,000 passengers boarding this year in Pierre on the flights to Denver, it might end up being a more desperate hope to hit the 10,000 mark, a threshold to for the airport to receive $1 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation instead of $200,000, Huizenga said.
He and Howard mentioned that the major part of the passenger year in Pierre — pheasant season and the holidays in the latter months — could still show a big rebound.
“It’s frustrating,” Huizenga said, referring to how well things had been going the past year with SkyWest/United Express. The parking lot has gone from overflowing to not much more than rental cars, he said.
About three weeks, ago, SkyWest/United Express cut the number of flights from 13 round trips a week to one per day, while adding a stop in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Howard said.
One thing the small airport in Pierre has that many major hubs don’t have as an incentive for an airline to keep flying is the federal Essential Air Service subsidy contract SkyWest received.
The EAS program aims at helping small, isolated communities, such as Pierre, get commercial air passenger service.
SkyWest received a contract from the U.S. Department of Transportation last year of $6.88 million to fly 12 round trips from Watertown-Pierre-Denver each week, from Feb. 13, 2019 through April 30, 2021. Later last year, that was adjusted as Watertown won a separate contract for an flight east to Chicago.
Airlines collect the EAS money as reimbursement per flight, not directly tied to passenger numbers.
So even with no passengers boarding in Pierre, SkyWest/United Express will fly the route each day, city officials said.
