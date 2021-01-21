Still living on her own, Hazel Baumberger - with most people knowing her as Aunt Hazel - plans to celebrate her 105th birthday Jan. 29.
“We are doing a card party is all,” niece Sandra Greise told the Capital Journal. “Aunt Hazel has 14 nieces/nephews, and we have all shared her life. We have helped take care of her, but believe me, that has been needed very little.”
Greise has passed on tidbits of Hazel’s life.
Hazel was born in her grandmother’s house, which still stands, on Ree Street in Pierre. She can recall when she was young that her grandmother would put a sign in the window for the ice man on how many blocks of ice should be dropped off. She can also recall stories she heard from her grandfather of his being imprisoned at Andersonville Camp during the Civil War.
Her parents lived on a farm in Sully County, and Hazel went to country school through her eighth grade, which is as far as she went. Hazel married a farmer, and they lived in Sully County. He passed away at a very young age. She lived on the farm for a while, before moving to Pierre. She has been on her own since - a very long time. Hazel still owns the farm, supplementing her living in Pierre by renting it out.
Hazel is proud that she herself still pays the taxes on the farm every year. She still looks over her bank statements, proving she still has a good mind.
Hazel claims that certain things have kept her going all these years. First is family - her nieces and nephews. She gets in exercise every day, mostly walking a fair amount. She walks, and still loves South Dakota because of the change of seasons. And, she has oatmeal every morning. Otherwise, she is not a fussy eater. She is always busy doing something, and having kids around her.
“She’s a very caring and giving person,” Greise said, adding, “and she makes the best chocolate chip cookies I’ve ever had in my life.”
The many nieces and nephews have always made sure some kind of celebration has been done for every one of Hazel’s birthdays. “She delights in that. She loves cards and hearing from people. She’s a very likeable person,” Greise said.
Since 1937, her family has had a family reunion gathering every year, on the Sunday after Father’s Day. It was missed, though, last year, because of Covid. “Family is very important to her, and the family gatherings just perk her right up,” Greise said.
Hazel still believes the biggest change during her lifetime has been electricity. “It changed our whole life,” says Hazel according to Griese.
Hazel, along with several other senior citizens, takes in the South Dakota Legislature at the Capitol two or three times every session.
One historical tidbit that Hazel acknowledges is the houses in which her parents and both sets of grandparents once lived still stand. Her parents’ house is on North Highland Avenue. The house of the Bush side of her grandparents is on Ree Street. The Pitlick side of her grandparents’ house was moved from The Bottom - flooded when the area near Peoria Flats behind the Oahe Dam was filled - and is now on Grand Avenue.
In addition to Hazel Baumberger, Century Club members include Alma Buechler (born in 1912) also of Pierre. The Century Club was created by the South Dakota Health Care Association to recognize South Dakota’s centenarians for their accomplishments and contributions. “We tribute each recognition for the many years of contributions the recipient has made to the circle of life. We hope that they may now draw energy from the circle as we benefit from their wisdom,” said LuAnn Severson, Century Club Coordinator for the South Dakota Health Care Association.
Since its beginning in 1997, the Century Club has recognized over 1,300 South Dakotans. If you know a resident of S.D. who is 100 years or older, induct them into the Century Club. Membership is free. Application forms are at www.sdhca.org, or call 1-800-952-3052. Each Century Club Member receives a framed certificate and a membership card. Each birthday celebration thereafter, a birthday card is sent. Each July the current oldest living South Dakotan is recognized as Centenarian of the Year. The 2020 Centenarian Year was Vivian Grover of Rapid City who has since passed away at the age of 109.
