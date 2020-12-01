John Mollison, the 1983 Riggs High graduate known for this “Old Guys and Their Airplanes” franchise of films, art and videos of live interviews with heroes, talked live with a South Dakota-born fighter pilot legend live on the livestream show on Wednesday on South Dakota Public Broadcasting.
He was in San Diego talking to retired Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams. Born in Wilmot, South Dakota, Williams has become famous in recent years as the long-secret story of his shooting down four Soviet MiG-15 fighter jets in one long half-hour dogfight on Nov. 18, 1952 over Korea, finally was declassified.
It was all an artifact of the Cold War and the U.S. trying to deal with communist superpowers. The sensitive truth was that despite his heroic achievement, Williams had shot down four Soviet fighters flown by Soviet pilots a few miles from the Soviet border, when the Soviets were not supposed to be in the Korean conflict, officially.
Williams grew up near Wilmot near the South Dakota border with Minnesota, then later across the border a few miles in Minnesota. Williams spent his boyhood fishing, playing hockey and getting “in my share of trouble,” he told the American Legion magazine in 2017.
His father had been a machine gunner in World War I, and Williams wanted to be like him. Williams told Mollison, “I was a joiner.” He was in 4-H and FFA and earned his way to Eagle Scout status.
At 16 joined the Minnesota National Guard after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941.
He became a Navy pilot during World War II and ended up flying at least 220 combat missions in the Korean and Vietnam wars.
But it was that air battle 68 years ago over the Korean-Russian border against the faster, quicker MiG-15s that led to him being awarded the Silver Star and Distinguished Flying Cross. Now he’s being mentioned as a possible Medal of Honor candidate as the story of his exploits has only become known in recent years.
Because of the strange political nature of the Korean “conflict,” with communist China and the Soviet Union just a few miles away, U.S. leaders made sure Williams was sworn to secrecy about his shooting down of the MiGs flown by Soviet pilots in 1952.
There was a fear that if that was trumpeted around, the Korean conflict could turn into World War III, Williams told Mollison. He had studied geopolitics at the University of Minnesota and was not unaware of the bigger picture, Williams said.
So he took seriously the U.S. demand that nothing be said about his exploits.
He didn’t even tell his wife, Camilla — whom he had met first at age 11 in Sunday school in a Lutheran church — until the Soviet Union collapsed circa 1990. Then Soviets released information about that fateful battle and the story of his heroics came to light. Williams told Mollison on Wednesday that some in Russia figured he may have shot down five or even six MiGs that day, based on the dead Soviet pilots.
The story of the unusually long air battle and the amazing results of at least four of seve00n attacking MiG-15 “bogeys” confirmed as shot down by Williams in his F95 Panther won the quiet Williams some big attention the past few years.
He has been asked to speak at Navy and other meetings across the country. The American Legion and aviation groups have begun pushing to get Williams awarded the Medal of Honor.
Williams was matter-of-fact and honest about it on Wednesday during the program. He hopes it happens. But it’s clear it’s not going to devastate him if it doesn’t go that way.
Military officials have said there are no living witnesses to the aerial battle, so it can’t be documented, according to news stories about Williams.
But people seem drawn to Williams’ story. A 9-year-old boy asked Williams, via Mollison, during the hour-long program, “how much fuel” was left in the Panther’s tank when he had to make the daring landing on the carrier with a damaged plane full of 260-some bullet and cannon holes.
“I never looked at the fuel gauge,” Williams said, then did quick math: most of the sorties were scheduled for 90 minutes based on the fuel in the tank and his unforeseen long battle of 35 minutes dogfighting meant he got back to the carrier in about 85 minutes.
His father was a grocer who had served as a machine gunner in World War I. He would show a young Royce the books full of unpaid bills of his customers when things were tight during the Depression. His father did not go after the customers to collect when he knew they didn’t have the money.
“It was nothing to forgive for the guy,” he said in an admiring voice about his father.
It seems you have lived a charmed life, Mollison told Williams and asked him why he thought that was. Williams seemed a little surprised by the question. He’s not one to make a big deal about himself.
“Well . . . I am religious. Jesus Christ is my savior. I think He puts people on earth with a purpose.”
But he seemed reluctant go on about exactly what his purpose might have been during that nearly forgotten battle during that much-forgotten war in Korea.
“I gave it my best,” he said. Then seeming to not want to be too out there, he sort of walked it back: “No . . I should have done better.”
Mollison asked him what lessons he could teach others.
“Wow,” Williams said, genuinely surprised as if the idea was a little above his pay grade.
“To be a disciple. I’m no example,” he said. “People do look up to older folks.”
Williams still seems surprised, almost, he’s here after he recounts that day 68 years ago.
I was given an awfully good chance to die.”
It was a “snowstorm” at sea that day, with heavy clouds up to 12,000 feet. Once he and his wingmen got up above the clouds, up to 29,000 feet, it was clear and they could see the MiG-15s coming at them.
He recounted the hectic, deadly dogfight in the air, with the Soviet pilots getting within 400 feet of his Panther and blasting holes in it. One big hit disabled his jet, taking out the hydraulic system to operate his controls. He finally used up his 750 rounds of 20 mm ammunition and had nothing left to fend off his attackers.
All he could do was bob and weave and watch the MiG’s 37 mm cannon shots go by, finally getting back down into the clouds where he lost the enemy MiGs. Somehow he was able to land the wounded F9F-5 Panther on top of the cruising carrier in the rough seas. That seemed like a kind of miracle mixed in with his obvious skill as a pilot and the skills of the Navy men on board, Williams said. “Our training kicked in.”
For more on Williams, see: www.legion.org/magazine/239681/silent-hero.
