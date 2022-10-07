Pierre’s new pool took a big step forward on Wednesday as crews began pouring concrete for the 50-meter multi-purpose pool.

The Pierre City Commission unanimously approved an $18.3 million bid from Pierre-based Sharpe Enterprises for the new pool’s construction in late April.

