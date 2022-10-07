Pierre’s new pool took a big step forward on Wednesday as crews began pouring concrete for the 50-meter multi-purpose pool.
The Pierre City Commission unanimously approved an $18.3 million bid from Pierre-based Sharpe Enterprises for the new pool’s construction in late April.
Project manager Mike Jones said the pool’s construction is still on target to meet the completion date.
“We’re on schedule now,” he said about the Nov. 6, 2023 date.
Jones said crews poured the first few concrete slabs on Wednesday and Thursday, with the last slab for the 50-meter pool scheduled for Oct. 13.
“We’ll start stripping and forming the deep end, starting on Monday, October 10th. It’ll take a couple of weeks to get that placed, and we’ll probably have all the walls finished in the next six weeks on the 50-meter pool.”
He added that while the 50-meter pool work continues, crews will also work on starting the recreational pool’s plumbing and the concrete slab.
“Hopefully, weather permitting, we’ll get the pools all constructed before Christmas,” Jones said.
The city’s new pool project includes a 50-meter multi-purpose pool, recreational pool, lazy river and various water features like slides, diving towers and children’s areas.
Pierre Mayor Steve Harding said he’d received plenty of interest from around central South Dakota about the new pool.
“I’ve had pastors from other communities, I’ve had schools tell me, ‘Get your pool done because we’re bringing kids up in the summertime,’” Harding said. “So, I think it’s going to attract central South Dakota to come to Pierre.”
He added that could mean more revenue coming into the Pierre community outside of the pool area.
In April, City Administrator Kristi Honeywell told the Capital Journal the project’s overall cost from the beginning to the bid approval was nearly $20 million. Honeywell added that private donations totaled $2.8 million at the time, with the city anticipating the total to reach $3 million. The city also secured a $10 million loan for the project in 2020.
“It’s a huge investment,” Harding said about the project’s size and the pool’s lifetime. “For the capital campaign, every little bit was a great piece of the puzzle — financing package — to get this whole thing put together. The community support has been great, and I just really appreciate that.”
Pierre’s new pool will replace the 90-year-old pool the city demolished in December 2020, which closed the previous summer due to COVID-19. On Thursday, Harding said the new pool should serve the Pierre area for the next 60-70 years.
Jones said the recent cold snap from Wednesday through Friday didn’t impact the project.
“The temperatures weren’t extreme at all,” he said. “The ground temperature is still high — the concrete puts out its own temperature.”
On Friday morning, he added crews did cover the slabs to provide added protection, but he wasn’t concerned about the previous night’s temperatures since the ground wasn’t frozen.
The National Weather Service in Aberdeen reported that the Pierre Regional Airport recorded a 25-degree low on Friday morning.
Jones didn’t indicate any current supply issues impacting the project but noted nationwide cement shortages during initial foundation work for the pools.
“These pools are sitting on 281 drilled 18-inch diameter piles that range from 70 to 80 feet deep,” Jones said. “In most commercial construction, or residential, they anticipate up to an inch of settlement on buildings. This is designed for less than an eighth of an inch. So, this pool is sitting on solid foundations.”
While crews busy themselves with underground and ground-level work that most passersby can’t see, Harding found he is looking forward to seeing the project’s latter stages next year.
“Next summer will be fun to watch that develop,” he said. “Because the fun things, you know, the slides and the 3-meter and 1-meter diving boards and all those special, fun things that everyone has fun on, you’ll really start seeing it next summer.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.