Pierre's new $37.5 million water treatment plant is scheduled to go online this fall.
"It's really hard to determine a specific date," Gidget Palmer, project manager for the plant, said on Wednesday. "I can tell you the completion date of the contract is Oct. 31. We don't see any issue in meeting that deadline."
Pierre communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said the system's 6,800 customers will be notified ahead of time.
"We will roll out public information in the form of direct mail throughout the community and will contact local media and (use) social media," she said.
Voters in June 2018 supported building a new plant despite average water bills increasing by 60 percent. The city implemented annual water rate increases over five years beginning in 2020. A resident with a $53 a monthly bill can expect to pay $83 a month by year five.
"When we presented this to the community, the community didn't want to be hit with a big rate increase," City Utility Director Brad Palmer said on Wednesday. "We adjusted it and got the rates where they have to be to handle the debt load."
PKG Contracting of Fargo, North Dakota, and Scull Construction Services of Rapid City began construction in fall 2021. The new plant will solve a long-time issue in Pierre — water taken for decades from a dozen wells near the Missouri River was high in minerals, especially manganese.
Although deemed safe by federal and state officials, the water stained sidewalks, outdoor walls and indoor fixtures.
The City of Pierre also has a 2019 Drinking Water Advisory on the city's website stating "tap water is safe for external use only," and that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency directed the city to advise consumers not to drink tap water unless "treated by a properly operating and maintained in-home water softener or reverse osmosis (RO) system until further notice (untreated tap water)." The notice stated manganese is not currently regulated with a maximum contaminant level. The advisory reported Pierre's wells consistently averaged 2-2.6 milligrams per liter for manganese concentrations. The EPA's short-term health advisory levels for manganese is 1 milligram per liter for adults and children, and 0.3 milligrams per liter for infants up to 6 months.
The new plant will draw the water from the Missouri River, upstream near the railroad bridge, using a pump station on the river bank. The pump station will move the water through a plastic pipe under the John C. Waldron Memorial Highway Bridge to the new plant in Steamboat Park.
Water taken from the river has very little manganese.
Gidget Palmer indicated the project is in final stages.
"We're going through all the processing and running all the pumps," she said. "It's a very complicated system."
Although the project was two months ahead of schedule in early May, shortages in personnel slowed down progress.
"We're no longer months early, but more on track," Palmer said. "It's really hard to determine a specific date. When it's ready, we will notify everyone. We know we are getting close."
Customers can expect a softer water that will taste differently and be clearer.
"The biggest change will be in the pH balance," she said. "You may choose or choose not to use a water softener."
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
