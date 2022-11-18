Delayed deliveries of equipment due to the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the startup for the City of Pierre’s new $37.5 million water treatment plant. Originally scheduled for late October, it will likely happen by Dec. 1.
“A major electrical component to the project — the heartbeat of the electrical (system) — was supposed to be delivered in late 2021 and was delayed until June 2022,” Darin Pfingsten, president of PKG Contracting in Fargo, North Dakota, said. PKG is the general contractor on the plant, which will serve 6,800 customers.
“That put the electrician in a tough spot to get his work done.” Pfingsten said on Friday.
He also said he should’ve done a better job of informing the city about the delay.
“The city was heavily engaged with decision-making,” he said. “We were all very connected and working together.”
Voters in June 2018 supported building a new plant despite average water bills increasing by 60 percent. The city implemented annual water rate increases over five years beginning in 2020. A resident with a $53 a monthly bill can expect to pay $83 a month by year five.
Rate increases went into effect on Aug. 1, 2018, and Jan. 1 in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. City commissioners had an 8 percent water rate increase built into the 2023 budget, but scrapped it after the construction of the plant came in under budget.
PKG Contracting and Scull Construction Services of Rapid City began construction in fall 2021. The new plant will solve a long-time issue in Pierre — water taken for decades from a dozen wells near the Missouri River was high in minerals, especially manganese.
Although deemed safe by federal and state officials, the water stained sidewalks, outdoor walls and indoor fixtures.
The City of Pierre also has a 2019 Drinking Water Advisory on the city’s website stating “tap water is safe for external use only.” In addition, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency directed the city to advise consumers not to drink tap water unless “treated by a properly operating and maintained in-home water softener or reverse osmosis system.”
The new plant will draw the water from the Missouri River, upstream near the railroad bridge, using a pump station on the river bank. The pump station will move the water through a plastic pipe under the John C. Waldron Memorial Highway Bridge to the new plant in Steamboat Park.
On Friday, City Project Manager Gidget Palmer said employees will be trained to operate the plant.
“(Because of the training) we may actually be a little later (than Dec. 1) before you see the water in households.”
Palmer noted that 70 percent of the plant is underground.
“We wanted to reduce the footprint and built up instead.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
