Delayed deliveries of equipment due to the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the startup for the City of Pierre’s new $37.5 million water treatment plant. Originally scheduled for late October, it will likely happen by Dec. 1.

“A major electrical component to the project — the heartbeat of the electrical (system) — was supposed to be delivered in late 2021 and was delayed until June 2022,” Darin Pfingsten, president of PKG Contracting in Fargo, North Dakota, said. PKG is the general contractor on the plant, which will serve 6,800 customers.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments