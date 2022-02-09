The City of Pierre’s park system is still in the red by design in recent years, according to city data, but the city found revenue from parks more than doubled from 2019 to 2020 as a result of adding more rentable space.
That revelation comes as Pierre faces multiple park renovation projects, especially in Griffin and Steamboat parks along the Missouri River. Just this past year, the city relocated the Griffin’s skate park to accommodate groundwork on a brand new $13 million swimming pool project along East Dakota Avenue. The city expects the swimming pool project completed in 2023. Pierre’s previous city pool was built in the 1920s.
According to data provided to the Capital Journal by city communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp, the City of Pierre spent $4,652,088.08 on its parks in 2019 and $4,062,616.84 in 2020, according to city data. But that number fell considerably to $1,789,198.54 in 2021.
“You’ll note expenses in 2019 and 2020 are considerably higher than 2021,” Bohnenkamp told the Capital Journal in a Tuesday email. “The Boys and Girls Club expansion and remodel project is accounted for in the 2019 and 2020 budget. By 2021, the project was complete and no longer part of the Park budget.”
Previous Capital Journal reporting noted that the Boys and Girls Club’s $4.4 million expansion planned to add about 10,000 square feet to the existing building.
Pierre’s 2019 revenue from parks stood at $10,873.44 but more than doubled to $29,978.63 the following year. That figure settled slightly to $27,881.10 in 2021.
“Revenue increases are attributed to the addition of rentable space at city gym (Boys and Girls Club), amphitheater (Steamboat Park) and wedding arbor (Arboretum),” Bohnenkamp wrote.
Last week, the Pierre City Commission unanimously approved a $26,900 agreement with Sioux Falls-based Stockwell Engineers on Tuesday to develop a master plan for redevelopment on Steamboat Park’s western portion. The city’s new city water treatment plant on the Missouri River’s bank significantly affected the park.
In January, Pierre Mayor Steve Harding said replacing playground equipment that was removed to accommodate construction will take place, and City Administrator Kristi Honeywell told the Capital Journal that the city will seek equipment for 2- to 6-year-old children, as the city does not currently have a playground for children that young.
Meanwhile, as the swimming pool project takes shape in Griffin Park, a public-private partnership is producing the necessary funds to construct pickleball courts in Griffin Park next to the public tennis courts. Then-City Parks and Rec. Director Tom Farnsworth called the partnership “a great example of our community partnerships” before the Pierre City Commission the same day the commission approved an agreement that will see the city own, maintain and insure the courts.
In all, the City of Pierre maintains about 350 acres worth of green space through its parks department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.