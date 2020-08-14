In one not-insignificant sign of moves toward normalcy in this year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pierre’s public library is booking a return to normal hours.
“We’re moving into Phase 3 of our COVID-19 reopening plan,” said Robin Schrupp, director of the Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., in a news release Friday. “We’ll still have safeguards in place, but things will start to feel closer to normal around here for our patrons and our staff.”
Rawlins will resume regular hours Friday, Aug. 21.
Pierre’s public library closed its doors to patrons March 15, because of the coronavirus concern, Schrupp had announced then: “To encourage social distancing while South Dakota works to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
Walk-in traffic was stopped, as was all programming, at first slated to resume in April.
Other services, such as book drops from outside, by foot or vehicle, were still on.
Just on Wednesday, Aug. 12, the Friends of Rawlins Library held a story walk for children in Hilgers Gulch.
Now with regular hours back at the library itself, there will be new safeguards, Schrupp said in the news release:
Meeting room space is only available by reservation and to groups with 10 or fewer people.
Computer access and public seating will be restricted to ensure social distancing.
No unsupervised children under the age of 18 will be allowed in the building; kids must remain with their parents at all time.
Some educational toys will be unavailable.
Staff will continue with enhanced sanitation processes.
Curbside delivery service will now be limited, upon request, to elderly patrons, those with a compromised immune system, and other special circumstances.
The library’s hours will return to:
Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. 5 p.m.
Schrupp says despite the closure and the pandemic, each week Rawlins Library loaned an average of more than 1,000 books and other materials.
For more information and to see the Library’s full Phase 3 operational plan, visit rawlinslibrary.com; the number is 605-773-7421.
