Ukraine native Nataliya Rezek spoke at Rawlins Municipal Library regarding her time volunteering in her homeland, with December being a link to some noteworthy history.
The Budapest Memorandum was signed December 5, 1994, by the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States.
“We did that so our safety would be guaranteed by two countries — U.S.A and Russia,” Rezek said.
Russia ended up violating this agreement, even more egregious since the invasion began.
She spent five weeks there, not including the time it took for her to get there.
She had to fly abroad to Turkey with a connecting flight to Romania. The first post was Romanian, where those working the checkpoint were perplexed when she pulled out her American passport.
“He said, ‘Why are you going to Ukraine? Are you crazy? What’s wrong with you?,’” Rezek said.
She told them that she was going to see her family and help her patients, which was enough for them to let her though. From there Rezek walked over the border to Ukraine since airspace is closed off. She had to walk in complete darkness since any light would be a target for Russian soldiers. Every checkpoint afterwards, as soon as they saw her U.S. passport she was immediately let through.
“At this point Ukraine thinks that the U.S. is their strongest allies,” she said. “They have no questions. That means if you’re here, you’re here to help.”
Running through the unknown was a dangerous experience to say the least.
One thing the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine did to fight that was create an app. Rezek demonstrated it, as it’s supposed to signal when an attack will take place.
While Rezek found comfort in it, her father had a different philosophy. The first time it went off, it was 5 a.m. and he told her to just go back to sleep.
“If they throw a missile at our building we’re gone anyways,” her father said.
While she was grateful to see her family that was over there, she also brought donated medications for patient use. This proved to be a bit of a challenge to collect and transport.
After reaching out to some unnamed individuals with the power to give her more meds, they refused. They cited potential issues with TSA, which wasn’t going to deter her from bringing ibuprofen, acetaminophen and epinephrine.
During her Thursday talk, attendees were handing her donations. Not only monetary but clearing out expired pills from their medicine cabinet. Being bilingual, she is able to remove the english labeling and replace it with her native tongue. Despite some of it being expired, those who needed it the most were grateful.
“When I arrived to my hometown, what I’ve seen is lots of people doing what it takes,” she said.
She admits that it was a hard pill to swallow, considering that she had known these people for the last 12 years or so.
She would see bakers making cookies and bread to send to those volunteering on the front lines. Now to be a soldier in Ukraine, they only have two weeks of training.
“That blew my mind,” she said.
Rezek learned how to defend herself before leaving, something she clearly felt was important while on the battlefield.
One of her biggest concerns is how the Russian military is attacking utility infrastructure, essentially freezing Ukrainian citizens without wood stoves.
“I do not know how much hate he has for us,” she said.
Last week when she called her father in Chernivtsi, he was over a propane tank cooking buckwheat.
“Of course I’m worried, I’m very very worried,” she said.
Although Rezek admits to not being a very public person, she has had to step out of her comfort zone.
“This still exists, it’s still going on strong for over nine months now,” she said.
Now that she is back in the states, she has a newfound perspective on life.
“We do not know how blessed we are here,” she said. “We don’t appreciate that.”
