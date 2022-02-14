The City of Pierre is gearing up to begin its 2022 street construction work, and residents can expect crews to start by mid-week.
Pierre’s Staff Engineer Nick Waters said the city plans to complete major work on about 50 street blocks, and he added the city typically completes about 40 blocks of either major rebuilds or mill and overlays each year.
“In the rebuild, the more major repairs, we do have slated for about 10-12 extra blocks that we’ve added on to there to cover some larger projects,” Waters said.
He said two additional projects include — a mill and overlay on Capitol Avenue, from Harrison to Buchanan avenues, and another mill and overlay on Northstar Avenue.
The city is also continuing two major projects from last season — Highland Avenue and Airport Road — that are already under contract, with completion expected this year.
Pierre’s Street Superintendent Nick Hericks said the city plans to complete chip seal maintenance on about 140 street blocks, about the same amount completed last year.
Road prioritization
Waters said the city’s water department plays a significant role in identifying major road work projects during the street season.
“And that kind of starts the foundation of it,” he said. “And then it goes into the use and quality of existing street surfaces. Whether they go to a maintenance-type practice or whether we do something more intensive on it to repair the surfaces.”
Pierre’s Construction and Operation Manager Jeff Runyan noted the importance of the city’s water mains in determining the more intensive road projects.
“If a water main needs replacing on that road, then we replace the water main and rebuild the road as we do that work,” he said.
Runyan also noted that other maintenance work like chip sealing relies more on the city’s 100-point Pavement Condition Index it produces once every three years.
“And we get that from the software when they drive it, they shoot us up the PCIs, and we use those numbers to kind of tell us which streets need to be chip sealed and which ones can go a little longer.”
Waters said there is also a little more to the science in road prioritization for the maintenance season based on whether a road is arterial, collector or side streets.
He noted the arterials and collectors require more attention given their higher traffic usage and driving speeds.
The city is also working on upgrading how it gathers its PCI data.
“We’re in the process of implementing new software that involves a camera car similar to like the Google-type car, it’s not that, but similar to that, that does an analysis of the street conditions,” Waters said. “We can use that in rating and scheduling out repairs and maintenance.”
He said road prioritization is something citywide leadership plays a role in and that no one person makes the determinations.
“We get the room full of people and decide the best path to attack it,” Waters said.
Mild winter
The mild winter also gave the city’s street maintenance a helping hand.
“It’s helped us significantly because, you know, the moisture plays a big part in the deterioration of the roads, especially in the wintertime — you get that freezing and thawing,” Hericks said. “And then when the frost comes out too. So, we have developed a lot less potholes and unforeseen soft spots show up.”
The city typically completes about 50 tons of cold-weather mix for pothole repairs per year. Hericks said the city uses the mix year-round.
“It’s kind of a quick pothole fixer, patch,” he said.
Hericks found city crews “definitely” had to use less.
“From fall, you know, like October to now, I’d say in the ballpark of 15 tons,” he said about the pothole mix the city used so far. “But we have done very well in the last few years catching up on the streets that were problematic, you know, streets that had potholes significantly.”
Pierre’s communication manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said the public could report potholes to the city through its website — cityofpierre.org. A resident can find the option under the “How do I...” tab and select “Report a pothole” under the “Report” section.
Bohnenkamp said the more specific, the better when reporting a pothole’s location. She added that it takes about a minute to report a pothole, and there is an option for users to add a photo. Bohnenkamp also said it’s helpful if the user includes their contact information.
Labor, supply
The city announced its 2022 street plan on Feb. 8. In the press release, Pierre Mayor Steve Harding said it was “an ambitious workload” considering the current labor market and supply chain.
“Talking with the contractors, I think they have enough employees to perform the work that they want to,” Waters said. “They obviously don’t have too many employees. As far as city staff, we’re still looking for seasonal employees. If you know anybody, please send them our way. And we still have several full-time positions open. Some of them haven’t impacted how much work we can get done. I think we have a staff that we can get started. We just hope not to lose anybody.”
Bohnenkamp said the city’s water and street departments both have one full-time position each and a combined 14 seasonal positions open.
This week, the city plans to begin road maintenance with colder temperatures beneficial in crack sealing as it keeps the oil from sticking to tires. But significant moisture could cause adjustments to the city’s plans.
Runyan said major repairs would likely begin around April but are weather-dependent.
“If it warms up nice and stays dry, we can go sooner,” he said. “But if it’s still cool out and wet, then it gets closer to that May timeframe.”
Waters said frost is one significant factor in deciding when the city begins its road projects, and the other factor is when manufacturers start making asphalt oil. But he didn’t anticipate any supply issues.
“The hard materials are produced here locally for our contractors,” Waters said. “The petroleum product, which is the asphalt binder, the oil, you know, that can come out of Minnesota or Nebraska or Wyoming, and we haven’t heard of any supply issues there. They’re making petroleum products. Maybe the only supply issue would be the actual trucking — that’s always up in the air.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.