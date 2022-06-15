As severe thunderstorms rolled through Pierre and Fort Pierre Sunday evening, campers sought shelter at the Griffin Park Storm Shelter. The shelter, which opened in 2020, protected several adult campers, children and pets during the storm.
The shelter can hold up to 400 people and was built to withstand winds up to 200 mph. Although it is often utilized by campers in the area, residents who feel unsafe in their homes during extreme weather events could also use it.
“It’s located down in Griffin Park and there’s city camping in that location. It’s also close to Downs Marina so any boaters that are coming off the water, they have a safe place to go,” Central South Dakota Communications Center Manager Cindy Gross said.
During the last year, Gross said the storm shelter has been utilized approximately a dozen times.
The building has an atrium, along with showers and restrooms that remain accessible to the public. The community room portion of the building remains locked until needed.
The Pierre Police Communications Division monitors incoming severe weather and is able to remotely open the community room to provide additional space for those seeking refuge.
“The parameters are — if we are in a severe thunderstorm watch, we try to use our best judgment and see if that storm is going to track here … For warnings we for sure unlock that and get it open,” Gross said.
City of Pierre Spokesperson Brooke Bohnenkamp noted that warnings encompass the entire county, not just Pierre, so extra vigilance is needed to track storm movements.
If a storm could pass through the area, Pierre police officers will sweep through camping areas and inform campers of the danger. Calls are also made to nursing homes, hospitals and more, as a part of standard procedure.
If campers or community members opt to use the shelter, cameras in the community room ensure that the communications division can monitor the safety of those inside.
“There’s a user’s manual on the wall so people that aren’t familiar with it can look and see everything that’s offered. If they need assistance there’s some local phone numbers for them to reach out,” Gross said.
If the communications center is unable to remotely open the community room, police officers and other officials are able to open the center manually using a key or card.
Bohnenkamp said the communications division, which encompasses five counties, does an excellent job of monitoring and using the shelter.
“It’s very hard to grasp the amount of information and all of the ways the information is coming into the dispatch center. It is impressive what they can accomplish up here, the amount of technology they are using,” Bohnenkamp said.
Prior to the shelter’s opening there were some unofficial shelters where people could hunker down during adverse weather but there was nothing akin to the Griffin Park Storm Shelter. A portion of the Pierre Regional Airport terminal can also function as a storm shelter.
“We have about a thousand campers that go through that campground a year. Obviously that’s in our summer season when we’re more inclined to have these kinds of storms. It’s nice to have that shelter available for our campers as well as for people who might be recreating in the area. We also have some mobile home parks in that general vicinity so folks that maybe don’t feel comfortable sheltering in their home also have access to that space. It’s a nice boost from a public safety standpoint for our community,” Bohnenkamp said.
