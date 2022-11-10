With Veterans Day around the corner, U.S. Navy veteran and submariner Larry Venner wants to highlight all who served and hopes more young people will consider at least a few years of service in their future.
“And I just feel the experience and the discipline that goes with what you learn in that period of time away from home, on your own — it’s so valuable,” he said. “I think it gives you skills in life that you may not get at home.”
Venner, 89, entered the U.S. Navy in 1954 and served until 1958. The Agar, South Dakota, native was born in Pierre’s St. Mary’s hospital in 1933, moving to Pierre in 1970.
During his freshman year of college in 1953, Venner returned to Agar and plowed 100 acres of his uncle’s land to keep the crop of his choice that he planted there.
“So, I hurried up and got that all plowed, and I planted it, and it just done wonderful,” he said. “And, I ended up buying a new car and a Model 70 Winchester, with a K4 scope on it — my dream 30-06-type rifle.”
Venner said he planned to return to school, but the harvest didn’t happen in time. It was also during draft years.
While at the South Dakota School of Mines, Venner was in the ROTC and deferred, but being out for six months made him eligible for the draft. He ended up receiving his draft notice.
After taking his physical, he opted to join the Navy, despite having grown up around muddy ponds instead of open water. He said he didn’t have strong swimming skills growing up in that environment.
“I figured I won’t need to swim there because if it’s over, it’s over,” Venner said.
But armed with a decent dog paddle, Venner passed all his water tests.
Part of the process included a Navy career book, where recruits would find paths they wanted to pursue during service. Venner learned about the submarine service through the book and found it was a unique option.
“I talked five other guys into going volunteering for submarine duty,” he said.
Venner noted the Navy only accepted volunteers for the submarine service and added the process included plenty of psychological tests.
“Three of us graduated from New London and got assigned boats,” he said, noting the Navy called submarines boats, not ships.
Eventually, Venner’s training led him to his first boat — the Balao-class USS Tilefish, SS-307. Venner started on the diesel boat’s deck force, earning leading seaman within his first three months.
Venner recalled a couple of memorable firsts after arriving on the Tilefish. During his first days aboard, Venner found himself locked in the aft torpedo tube after receiving an assignment to dry the inside. He said it was the crew’s way of testing him for claustrophobia. Fortunately, he said the human-sized diameter tube didn’t bother him, but he recalled the sound of water splashing around just outside the tube.
While finding himself locked in a torpedo tube was part of a plan, a hairy situation during his first dive near San Diego was not intentional.
Venner said the old diesel boats typically stuck to about 160 feet deep, noting they weren’t supposed to exceed 500 feet at the time.
“Anyway, we went out to sea, and they pulled the cork, and dive, dive, dive — and down we went,” he said. “We went down with a 37.5-degree down angle. I’ll never forget it.”
Venner said the angle wasn’t typical because it was too steep for diesel boats’ batteries, which had liquid acid that could spill out and mix with saltwater, creating a lethal toxic gas.
“We’re going 37.5-degrees down, and we’re dropping like a rock,” he said. “I’m watching that gauge up there because I’m just a green kid. I went through sub school, yes, but, ‘Boy, they don’t do it that way in sub school,’ I’m thinking.”
Venner watched as the boat’s diving officer called for securing the shallow-depth gauge, which marked up to 180 feet. He then watched as the boat passed 200 feet, then 300, then 400 and on to 500 feet deep.
“And then pretty soon, ‘Secure the deep gauge,’” Venner recalled hearing. “We’re still dropping.”
Finally, the dropping stopped, and Venner said the boat rose screws first until the ballast balanced to level them. Venner said the Tilefish likely found a freshwater pocket that threw the ballast off in the first place and led to the deep dive.
“A first-class electrician comes by and slaps me on the back, and he says, ‘Venner, Venner, boy, so what do you think of your first day on the Tilefish,’” he said.
Venner found the crew was so calm that it was like they were conducting a drill instead of navigating an actual emergency.
“But, boy, you heard stuff creaking,” he said. “The sounds — ‘plunck’ — it was just kind of a funny sound. It’s a little bit spooky.”
While his first days came with a few hiccups, Venner enjoyed his time in the Navy. When the Tilefish underwent an overhaul in San Francisco, Venner went to radio school. He spent two years on the Tilefish before moving on to a land base in Alaska for a year, eventually closing out his service aboard the USS Caiman, another diesel-powered Balao-class submarine.
Venner recalled that the smell of diesel permeated everything and noted people could spot a submariner in the bars just from the residual smell on their clothes. But he noted the diesel smell became so commonplace for the sailors that when they popped the boat’s hatch, the fresh air had a bad smell to it at times.
While Venner left the Navy in 1958, his fondness for the service and submarines remains. Sitting in his Pierre home surrounded by photos of his seven children, who he proudly noted, you can also find photos of submarines, including a large portrait of the Tilefish cruising on the surface.
Venner said he enjoys it when another submariner spots his hat and stops to talk about the old boats with him. He also enjoys how the general public finds his experiences aboard a sub interesting.
American Legion member and Navy and U.S. Army National Guard veteran Bob McDonald noted seeing Venner around the Legion with his submarine hat, saying he’s well-respected and everyone likes seeing him around there. McDonald added he’s glad to hear people will read some of Venner’s story and time in the Navy.
While Venner enjoys talking about submarines and his time serving in them, he noted that all service members hold a place as heroes to him.
“I had it pretty good in the Navy,” he said, adding he knows many of the Korean and Vietnam veterans had different experiences. “So many of them just went through hell. And some of those, they don’t even tell you they served in some cases because their memories are so bad. So there’s an awful lot of heroes out there that are quite silent.”
