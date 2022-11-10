Crew
Larry Venner points to where he's at in a photo showing the 86-person crew on the deck of the USS Tilefish.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

With Veterans Day around the corner, U.S. Navy veteran and submariner Larry Venner wants to highlight all who served and hopes more young people will consider at least a few years of service in their future.

“And I just feel the experience and the discipline that goes with what you learn in that period of time away from home, on your own — it’s so valuable,” he said. “I think it gives you skills in life that you may not get at home.”

Venner portait
Larry Venner holds a photo of himself with an officer while wearing his dress uniform. Venner served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1958.
USS Tilefish
Larry Venner, 89, looks at his photo of the USS Tilefish in the living room of his Pierre home.

