Pierre might be an outlier as a capital city with a volunteer fire department, but the organization continues to meet demands while enjoying the support it receives from the city and surrounding communities.
The Pierre Fire Department has served the community in a volunteer capacity since 1881 and currently has more than 55 firefighters.
PFD is organized into four engine companies including one aerial ladder company. The department also maintains and supports a rescue and dive squad that has the ability to respond to a vast array of technical rescue situations and incidents.
“We’re one of the last capital cities in the United States that still has a volunteer department,” rescue squad Capt. Trevor Lightfield said.
In addition to his position as a captain, Lightfield is also an insurance agent who works with local agencies across the Dakotas to provide coverage for fire departments and ambulance services.
Lightfield’s team has 20 members and provides rescue services to Hughes, Stanley and Sully counties. Emergencies they respond to include water-related situations, motor vehicle and farm accidents, hazardous material, construction accidents and searches for lost or missing persons.
“This would be what is called our heavy rescue,” Lightfield said while at the main station on Dakota Avenue.
He described a dedicated rescue vehicle replete with rescue equipment such as extrication tools, a mobile command suite and a compressed air system able to service and refill dive bottles.
“In Pierre, we have AMR which is a national ambulance service,” Lightfield explained. “But if they have two ambulances on call and get a third one, we can utilize this vehicle as another ambulance.”
Eight members of Lightfield’s rescue team are certified EMTs.
Individuals interested in joining the fire department in a volunteer capacity must submit an application, undergo an interview and complete a nationally certified firefighting course.
“It’s about a six-month-long training program to become firefighter one and firefighter two certified,” Lightfield noted.
The program in Pierre is delivered in a hybrid fashion where students review course material individually and then report to the fire station to receive a thorough hands-instruction and review any material where clarification is needed.
The Pierre rescue contingent also consists of two boats, one jet ski, a HAZMAT trailer, one Polaris Ranger equipped with various rescue tools and a tech rescue trailer that contains the team’s grain bin extrication tools and trench rescue equipment — the fleet of rescue equipment is supported by a variety of utility pickups to assist with traffic control and the towing of various trailers.
“One thing I do want to mention is that none of this specialized equipment would be available to our squad without the support we have from the City of Pierre, our communities and surrounding counties,” Lightfield said. “We greatly appreciate that support and that’s what drives us to put in the time and training, striving to be our best… Thank you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.