The City of Pierre’s water main work will impact 13 service lines during the next two weeks, beginning on Monday.

The impacted area is Henry Street, between Missouri and Dakota avenues, and Dakota Avenue, between Robert and Henry streets. The impacted area affects both sides of Henry Street and Dakota Avenue. The service lines along Dakota Avenue will have fewer days impacting its service.

Pierre’s communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said Henry Street would be closed to thru-traffic during the work.

The city will shut water lines off daily at 8 a.m. and return service at about 5 p.m., with water running during the evenings and on weekends.

“They try to get the water main tied back in at night by, you know, five o’clock or so, so that when people get back from work or get back into their homes, they have water available,” Operations Manager Jeff Runyan said. “Some nights something might go wrong. There could be unforeseen circumstances where it could go (5:30-6). But as a general rule, we try to make sure that water is back on by five.”

He said a boil notice would be in effect until the project crews complete the work. He said water would be safe for handwashing and showers, but people should boil it before using it for cooking, drinking or brushing their teeth.

“We recommend any time you put that water, you know, ingest it, that you use boiled water so that you’re 100 percent certain that there’s no contaminants in it,” Runyan said.

He said that anytime the city replaces a block of water, it will issue door notices to affected locations to give people a heads up about the disruptions. Runyan said the city places notices at the entrances of apartment complexes rather than individual doors.

This city has 10 sections citywide slated for water main work in 2022. Go to capjournal.com to see the complete map with locations.

Runyan said Pierre’s work on Henry Street starting next week would also allow the city to replace older pipes during the project, preventing the need for repairs after the new water treatment plant goes online.

“Because this is going to be one of the new distribution points for the water project — the new water plant — and this is older pipe,” he said. “So we want to kind of get that older pipe out of there because there’s going to be a small pressure increase. There hasn’t been any break history on this project, but because of the vicinity to the water treatment plant, we want to go ahead and replace that pipe, so we know there’s no issues there.”

Runyan added that the new PVC pipe going in on Henry Street would likely outlast current residents before needing maintenance.



Jorge Encinas

Editor

Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.

