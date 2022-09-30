Late Tuesday afternoon, the Wildcats — Pierre’s Special Olympics division — were busy changing into bowling shoes at Lariat Lanes. In the background, barely audible tracks included the late-90s Backstreet Boys hit “Everybody” following “Breathless” by The Corrs.
Atop the blue-and-black carpeted floors decorated with colorful representations of pins and bowling balls, the Wildcats sat at tables, munching on corn dogs, cheeseburgers and traditional bowling-alley cuisine. Like the soundtrack, activities at the lanes had not changed with time.
Colton Miles was one of the specialists — he has been gradually improving in bowling, his favorite sport, most of his life. Today, he is skilled. His mother, Karla, would normally have coached the event, but was called away on urgent business. Another coach, Tarrah Peterson, subbed in.
Speaking with the Capital Journal a day after the bowling event, Colton explained why he enjoyed the meetups.
“I get to hang out with friends, and it’s another sport that I get to take out anger and, if you’re mad, you get to throw the ball harder,” he said.
After the event, Colton reported bowling well, achieving a high score of 181. The last time he represented Pierre in championships, he walked home with gold — not surprising considering the young man has been practicing since he was 6. Colton said he would probably bowl the rest of his life.
His mother, Karla, said inclusivity is the core of Pierre’s Wildcats — what helps teammates feel “involved in things.” She explained that providing time for the players to meet and socialize was essential to that mission.
As various players spoke to the Capital Journal on the Tuesday during the event, every one expressed appreciation for the sport’s social aspect. But players weren’t the only ones satisfied — coaches were happy too.
“I like everything about it, all of it. I like to make them happy and watch them have fun, be happy and smile,” Karla said.
She reported being very satisfied with the team’s 2022 progress.
“They’re doing really good. They put their all into it, try to always do their best and try to always succeed,” she said.
Having selected a table a few rows from the lanes, Wildcat Drayton Thomas appeared relaxed, smiling broadly as teammate Zach Lemburg joined him. The two young athletes took a moment to share their experience.
“It’s fun to be around people and stuff,” Lemburg said.
Thomas agreed, describing bowling as “fun” and flashing his trademark smile.
Another Wildcats coach, Aric Bethke, tends to oversee basketball season. Though he wasn’t present at bowling, he said he’s dedicated to the athletes behind all the different sports seasons.
“Sometimes I teach them the sport, other times I’m just honing their skills. It’s really beneficial to see them grow as athletes and I love that connection. Really, it’s about connecting with them as individuals,” Bethke said.
Bethke, whose wife had a sister with special needs, learned firsthand about the importance of social interaction.
“Give them a chance to do something that makes them feel good. Give them a chance to feel a part of everyday life. You know, those individuals may feel left out at times, because they can’t play a school sport,” he explained.
Allowing those with special needs to play against peers of similar skill “makes them feel great,” Bethke said. “It’s really mutually beneficial. It also makes me feel good to give them that opportunity.”
Bethke explained how traditional school sports become increasingly competitive as organizational prestige and scholarships are wrapped into an athlete’s failure or success.
“That competitiveness is great, because it drives one part of you. But it’s also sometimes overwhelming how competitive you need to be. When I’m with the Wildcats, it’s not about being competitive. It’s about everyone growing. You don’t compare yourself to others,” he said.
A traditional game might see athletes falling to the ground while the opposing team scores above them. But Bethke said a Wildcat game sees players on both sides stopping to help.
“You see more people pick up their opponent because they fell down. There’s something just extremely special about that. It has helped me to grow out of being the competitive jerk I was as a high school and college athlete,” he said. “Everyone just becomes a more whole person. Spending time on the court, you’re doing more than just spending time on the court. You’re learning how to interact with others, how to take direction and listen to each other. It’s hard for me to explain my feeling on it, but it’s just a really fulfilling wholeness to it. It’s a really great thing to be a part of.”
Anyone from the age of 8 and above is welcome to join the Wildcats — last year, one of the players was 55. Potential volunteers are needed and welcomed to contact head coach Karla Miles through the Pierre Wildcats Facebook page.
