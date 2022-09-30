Late Tuesday afternoon, the Wildcats — Pierre’s Special Olympics division — were busy changing into bowling shoes at Lariat Lanes. In the background, barely audible tracks included the late-90s Backstreet Boys hit “Everybody” following “Breathless” by The Corrs.

Atop the blue-and-black carpeted floors decorated with colorful representations of pins and bowling balls, the Wildcats sat at tables, munching on corn dogs, cheeseburgers and traditional bowling-alley cuisine. Like the soundtrack, activities at the lanes had not changed with time.

Courtney Schick
Wildcats athlete Courtney Schick.
Theobald Throws
Grady Theobald lets his ball fly down the lane on Tuesday.
Reed Wescott
Wildcats athlete Reed Wescott on Tuesday at Lariat Lanes.
Wildcats assembled
The Pierre Wildcats dominated the bowling alley on Tuesday.

Michael Leifer

Reporter

Reporter Michael Leifer graduated from Fordham University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2022.

