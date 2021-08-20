Classes resumed on Thursday for Pierre students and Stanley County students join them on Monday, both reopening without mask requirements while they monitor coronavirus cases in the hope of a return to normal. But the Pierre Indian Learning Center isn’t taking chances as it prepares for its new school year.
The PILC is requiring masks for students and staff at almost all times, testing a minimum of five percent of its population each month and cancelled rolling admissions so as to keep the student population consistent. PILC staff are also “strongly encouraged to refrain from any and all non-essential travel, non-essential use of mass transportation, and participation in activities where physical distancing is not possible.”
“It’s just a protective factor,” PILC Superintendent Veronica Morley told the Capital Journal. “Although our children are a captive audience, our staff are the risk to our students because we’re coming and going in the community to our own families. So we’re very fortunate last year to have been able to maintain school the entire year, and although our protocols might be looked at as pretty rigid and pretty restrictive, they were very effective.”
For the beginning of the this school year, the PILC also asked all families of students to quarantine their children for two weeks prior to transportation to Pierre. The school serves students from up to 15 tribes in South Dakota, North Dakota and Nebraska, and will be sending out twice as many buses as usual to ensure that students can socially distance. When they arrive, “stringent” disinfecting will be taking place in campus buildings and dormitories each day.
“We’re fortunate in a way in that we do have a captive audience once we get our students here safely,” Morley said. “And so we really employ some protective measures in terms of our transportation protocols. If we do have students who test positive — and all of our students are tested as soon as they arrive on campus — if they do test positive, we have an isolation wing that we set up that is staffed 24 hours a day.”
As far as weekend and evening programming, the PILC COVID-19 campus plan calls for staff to work to “provide enhanced on-campus activities instead of trips off campus,” as increased infection rates outside the immediate PILC community “may result in considerably fewer” off-campus opportunities.
“We have on-campus activities available such as intramural chess, we’re also trying to set up a chess program alone with other schools so we can still participate in chess but at the same time safely distance ourselves from the schools, at the same time still providing some social interaction with students outside of campus,” PILC Principal Brian Korber said. “We’re also going to be still trying to do some off-campus activities but we’re going to do them in a way where just our group is by themselves.”
Morley understands the move is tough for the kids.
“The cabin fever that we experience as adults I think is multiplied for children who are away from home, away from their families, not able to have visitors, not able to be checked out,” Morley said. “So we really look for unique ways to keep their mental health positive and to keep them involved and moving.”
Though all these measures could be seen as restrictive, as Morley said, there has been at least some level of effectiveness. She said the PILC has not had a student COVID-19 infection since August 24, 2020.
Another way of achieving low infection rates is reduced enrollment — though the PILC has a maximum capacity of 200 students, it took in 93 in 2020-21 and will have about 130-140 arrive on Monday and Tuesday.
“We knew last year was going to be very, very different,” Morley said. “And it was different, like I said, 93 children, that’s approximately half of what our normal enrollment is. However it was something that was experienced by so many of our tribal schools, where children were not participating in their virtual coursework or they had moved to different districts, and so enrollment by and large in (Bureau of Indian Education) schools looked very, very different last year.”
The BIE extended a waiver to its schools to make 2020-21 funding retroactive to the 2019-20 school year, Morley said, thereby keeping schools such as the PILC safe from a potential drop in funding due to lower student counts.
Aside from the Bureau’s support in keeping the school financially afloat in 2020-21, Morley said she truly appreciates the support from the students’ families.
“I’m so proud of the support we’ve received from our families,” Morley said. “I mean, they’re making personal sacrifices by adhering to our protocols, not coming to campus to check out their children, not being able to visit their children face-to-face.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.