Mental health expertise accessible by law enforcement while in the field is no longer just a wish-list tool for rural officers.
On July 30, a partnership of the South Dakota Unified Judicial System and Avera eCARE announced the Virtual Crisis Care pilot program. It offers law enforcement in 23 rural counties 24/7 access via electronic tablet to behavioral health professionals. The pilot is to assist in responding to people experiencing a mental health crisis. Its $1 million funding comes from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.
Currently, only Minnehaha and Hughes counties use anything similar to this pilot program that is based for rural use.
The program can be used to help someone who is delusional, hallucinating, or off medications; for someone making suicidal or homicidal statements; and for someone unable to care for themselves. It is not for people who are heavily intoxicated, need medical attention, or are too violent or unwilling to participate.
Such remote aid is meant to de-escalate, assess, and stabilize those in a crisis, and arrange for their follow-up care. Using video conferencing via a tablet with Avera eCARE in Sioux Falls, people will receive only the level of care they need, officers will receive help with complex mental health issues they are often not specifically trained to handle, and taxpayers will benefit from fewer costly mental health hospitalizations.
“Mental health is the only disorder that could end up with you in jail or dead,” said Walter Panzirer, a trustee of the Helmsley Charitable Trust who used to be in law enforcement. “South Dakota is one of the first states doing this to such a large scale. Other states will be watching us.” He said the program should keep law enforcement safer and be a cost savings by not having to transfer people to, and retrieve them from, big city mental health facilities.
“Yes, the person committed a crime, but why did they commit the crime,” South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson said. “Thirteen percent of people coming into the Minnehaha County Jail show signs of mental health issues.”
Gilbertson said knowing if mental health is an issue is helpful to law enforcement, defense attorneys, judges, even prosecutors who might be considering a plea arrangement. He also mentioned that, with approximately 9,000 people on parole in South Dakota, officers can more effectively supervise that individual if they know mental health is involved.
“Saving costs is not the primary view, but sure is a nice collateral benefit to helping those with mental health issues,” Gilbertson added.
“As an end-user, I really see a benefit to this program,” Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere. Having remote 24/7 contact is good during an incident since, “it seems to never happen at 2 p.m. when everyone is up and at work. Without remote, for us it is a very lengthy experience. We are required to have a certain amount of mental health training, but now we can talk directly to someone who is trained with a degree. We now have the ability to put the person directly with a trained professional in the time of crisis.”
The number of electronic tablets being made available was not clarified, but "the project is well-funded" and law enforcement will have enough per county - to be used in offices and in vehicles - to make the program work. The pilot will also test the current broadband technology, and how to overcome the geology that sometimes hinders broadband access. The mental health professionals in Sioux Falls are not likely to be overwhelmed.
The Virtual Crisis Care pilot program is meant to help individuals so they:
- Receive care from mental health professionals at the time of crisis, remain at home when safe to do so, and avoid hospitalization;
- Avoid unnecessary health care costs, reducing the individual’s financial burden;
- Continue with regular daily routines (e.g., work, school, caregiving responsibilities); and
- Avoid the stigma of ‘criminalizing’ behavioral health by providing care without requiring transport in a law enforcement vehicle.
The Virtual Crisis Care pilot program should help law enforcement by:
- Providing around-the-clock access to trained behavioral health professionals;
- Decreasing potential for probation violations;
- Reducing the need to involve law enforcement during a crisis; and
- Decreasing petitions filed for mental health holds.
The program should help government entities:
- Save state dollars by avoiding unnecessary admissions to a state mental health facility;
- Reduce the number of court appearances;
- Avoid payment for unnecessary mental health holds;
- Keep law enforcement officers in their communities by reducing transports for individuals to mental health facilities for assessment; and
- Facilitate communication and coordination with current resources such as community mental health centers to identify best practices and operational efficiencies.
The program runs through June 2021.
