Arts South Dakota and the South Dakota Arts Council honored Dallas Chief Eagle on Wednesday at the 26th biennial Governor’s Awards in the Arts for outstanding support of the arts to Native Nations with Lands in South Dakota.

He is a member of the Rosebud Lakota Nation and teaches Lakota hoop dance statewide. Chief Eagle works as a mentor through his dance studio in the All Nations Gathering Center at the Pine Ridge Reservation.

