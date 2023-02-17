Arts South Dakota and the South Dakota Arts Council honored Dallas Chief Eagle on Wednesday at the 26th biennial Governor’s Awards in the Arts for outstanding support of the arts to Native Nations with Lands in South Dakota.
He is a member of the Rosebud Lakota Nation and teaches Lakota hoop dance statewide. Chief Eagle works as a mentor through his dance studio in the All Nations Gathering Center at the Pine Ridge Reservation.
“Founded by Chief Eagle and his wife Rebecca, the All Nations Gathering Center welcomes all beliefs and peoples from all nations with the intention to share, learn and teach skills to alleviate the burdens all families carry. The center’s vision is to provide learning experiences to help develop skills to understand, transform and manage the medicines we all have within us and to bring healing to the men, women and children of Pine Ridge,” according to a release.
Chief Eagle took some time to come away from building new facilities at the center to be recognized by the senate.
“Life is really getting good, ya know? Getting better and better as you get older,” Chief Eagle said.
He recalls fellow hoop dancer Kevin Locke encouraging him to apply for grants through the state arts council.
“At the same time, I was practicing our seven rights of our Lakota people,” Chief Eagle said.
He said he’s maintained his sobriety for 29 years, not just for himself but for his people as well.
“This is part of the payoff, getting an award like this,” Chief Eagle said. “Alcohol and drugs have put a real bad stain on our people, and we’re trying to heal ourselves, and I chose to use the hoop and my hoop dancing, that storytelling, to continue that yearly commitment."
Chief Eagle wasn’t planning on being in South Dakota this week. He and his daughter, Starr, were supposed to go together to the World Championship Hoop Dance Contest in Phoenix. Having taught the hoop dance to his own family, Chief Eagle said he wants Starr as well as his apprentices to share his ideas about mind, body, heart and spirit being connected. He elaborated that people tend to separate those entities, which can lead to an excessive focus on any one that can be overwhelming.
"I’m going to be able to manage those areas, but I want my spirit to be the primary leader. In order to do so, we have to discipline ourselves like our relatives did long ago. How we take care of our own hoop, our own spirit, will determine how we appreciate all those spirits around us including nature’s spirit,” Chief Eagle said.
Director Jim Speirs was on hand for Arts Advocacy Day at the Capitol to showcase what impact the arts has in the state. Spiers said Chief Eagle’s contributions to the arts has made him an icon.
“In fact, one of the first videos Arts South Dakota produced, we did this series of artist profile videos. We did a video on Dallas and then his daughter Starr years ago. He’s just one of those guys who's always representing the best of South Dakota culture I think. We are privileged to live in a place that includes Lakota culture and people like Dallas,” Speirs said.
Later on at Drifters Bar & Grille, the reception honored each recipient. Quinten Red Bear of the Oglala Sioux Tribe opened the ceremony with an honor song. Dale Lamphere, who delivered the State of the Arts address, highlighted how the work of arts organizations and artists is a good investment for the state. “The arts and creativity are not just nice, they are necessary,” Lamphere said.
Chief Eagle’s thanked his teachers and family during the address.
“It was hard for me to express myself other than art,” he said.
