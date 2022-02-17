Some didn’t want to speak, others couldn’t hold it in. But all of them had a story from their time serving during the Vietnam War era. That was their war and this was their day.
On Monday, 16 veterans were honored during a Vietnam War Commemoration pinning ceremony at the Capitol Lake Visitors Center, not far from the Vietnam War Memorial.
The pin, a nation’s way to say thank you, is awarded to living veterans who served on active duty any time from Nov. 1, 1955, through May 15, 1975. U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson presented the pins and certificates; in all, Johnson has awarded more than 300. Also on hand was South Dakota Veterans Affairs Secretary Greg Whitlock.
Here are some of the veterans and their stories.
Robert Hinchley
Hinchley, a Navy Seabee, said the nation treated Vietnam veterans differently than those who fought in previous wars.
“When I came home on my first leave in October ’62, we could wear our uniforms and we could get half-price airplane tickets. But when I got discharged in ’67, when we departed we were told by our personnel officers, ‘Do not wear your uniforms,’” he said.
Mike McMillan
McMillan, a Navy Seabee diesel mechanic, grew up listening to family and others share their military stories, especially about World War II. It wasn’t the same when he returned from Vietnam.
“When I came home, I was welcomed by these people here. But there were other things, subtle things,” he said. “I thought, by gory, when I get home I’ll tell stories, too. But they didn’t want to hear them. The war was so unpopular. They don’t want to hear what you did. They don’t want to know about that. You start talking about that and they change the subject or everybody has to go back to work. That’s what I remember.”
McMillan joined a military support group that included his son, who served in Iraq. They started asking him questions.
“It had been so long since I talked about that. I’d forgotten so much. You just don’t realize …,” McMillan said.
Dennis Wieseler
Wieseler served as an Army infantryman from 1970-72.
“I spent nine months active duty and nine months in the hospital,” he said. “Met a lot of people in the hospital who experienced the same things that I did. They had a loss of a limb or something else but they did not have a negative impact on me. They thought it was one of the better things to have made it through than to have suffered and not make it at all. Thank you for those serving with me.”
Sam Seymour
Seymour started out as an Army clerical typist but ended up operating heavy equipment. His nights, odd as they were, were his only rest.
“We were the advance party for the First Infantry going into Vietnam,” he said. “At night when we were in the foxholes, we calmed down. It was a sanctuary being in a foxhole.”
John Simpson
Simpson, an Air Force staff sergeant, was an administrative specialist, not on the front lines. But he said hardships existed for everyone.
“To me, it was very emotional. I was one of the support guys for all of the guys who did the work. But I left a young wife and a three-month-old baby home. That’s what really hurt me,” Simpson said. “I was a paper-pusher — I flew an IBM electric typewriter for four years. They pulled a bunch of us administrative types out to do what they called the security police work, monitoring the perimeter of the base at night,” he said as he began to weep. “I’ve tried to forget the low times, but I remember the good times, too. And I want to thank all you guys for being there for me.”
Nick Roseland
Roseland volunteered for the draft shortly after high school. He was assigned to an Army armored personnel carrier in Vietnam.
“Being in the cavalry, we moved around almost constantly. What I remember is it was always very hot in the armored vehicles. One time I went over two weeks without a shower or bath. Of course, I wasn’t the only one so I guess it didn’t make a difference,” Roseland said. “The heat and the dirt and being constantly on the move was one of the things that I remember.”
Jerald Shantz
Shantz was a Navy Seabee from 1966-68, and summed up his experiences with this: “I set to leave the bad things over there and bring the good things back home.”
John Fette
Fette, Marine anti-tank assault personnel, recalled the good and the bad.
“It is a different kind of atmosphere, being us gathered here, being thankful for a nation; and we fought for our nation, we did what we could,” he said. “The ironic thing is, in 1969, I came home and it was illegal for me to vote here. My mother had to sign for my surgery. You think I’m kidding, I’m not. Tried to vote, tried to buy a six-pack…”
The voting age dropped to 18 with the ratification of the 26th Amendment in 1971.
Harlan Fransen
Fransen served in the Army in Germany from 1963-66.
“When I came back to Pierre, we were pretty insulated in this community from all the goings-on in the country,” he said. “I am thankful for my experience in the military. I think every young man should have that experience.”
“And I remember I felt guilty that I didn’t go to Vietnam. I don’t wear a Vietnam veterans hat because I don’t feel like I deserve it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.