The Pioneer Auto Show in Murdo, one on the icons for South Dakota tourism, is holding its annual open house Saturday, August 17. The many buildings - overflowing with vehicles of all types of makes, models and years - can be visited for only $1 per person.
According to owner Dave Geisleer and his family, you cannot possibly see it all. But, you are invited to try. From 8 a.m. through 7:30 p.m., people can view the more than 275 cars, 60 motorcycles, 60 tractors, and other displays. The Covered Wagon Cafe will feature 1954 food specials.
Free rides on an authentic Model T are offered for everyone. On top of that, the visiting kids have their own rides. All are invited to sing to karaoke music from the 1950s.
A special car show runs from 1 p.m. through 4:30 p.m., with People’s Choice Awards going to the top three entries. A car parade is set for approximately 5 p.m.
The day rounds out with a street dance - featuring music by the Undercover Band - starting at 9 p.m., and going to approximately 1 a.m.
The full day is offered by the Pioneer Auto Show, Auto Round Up, and the Murdo Area Chamber of Commerce
