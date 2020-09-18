U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the high court, died Friday at her home in Washington, D.C, according to news reports.
She was 87 and had fought pancreatic cancer for some time.
“Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement published in the nation’s top newspapers Friday evening, Sept. 18. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today, we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”
She was known as the liberal leader on the court. Now with eight justices and a vacancy only six weeks before the presidential election, the word is that a heated battle already is afoot: President Donald Trump has a long list of nominees and Republicans have the majority in the Senate.
Ginsburg was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993.
The first woman on the court, Sandra Day O’Connor, was nominated in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan. Day O'Connor welcomed Ginsburg to the court, despite their different political and judicial views, saying it would take pressure off her as the lone woman.
She retired in 2006.
The Wall Street Journal on Friday reprised Ginsburg’s 2014 interview with the paper that it said illustrated her growing liberal leadership in the Court’s minority: “The genius of this Constitution is that, over the course of now more than two centuries, ‘we the people’ has become more and more inclusive. So it includes people whose ancestors were held in human bondage. It includes Native Americans, who were not part of ‘we the people’ when the charter was ratified in 1789.”
U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., is the Senate’s majority whip, meaning the only Republican to outrank him in the body is Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Late Friday, Thune said he believes the Senate will vote on a replacement for Ginsburg.
“I believe Americans sent a Republican president and a Republican Senate to Washington to ensure we have an impartial judiciary that upholds the Constitution and the rule of law. We will fulfill our obligation to them. As Leader (Mitch) McConnell has said, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the U.S. Senate,” Thune said late Friday.
President Trump heard the news of Ginsburg’s passing from reporters on the tarmac at the airport in Bemidji in northern Minnesota, as he was leaving after giving a two-hour speech, according to news reports.
According to CSPAN’s Twitter page, Trump response was: "She just died? Wow. I didn't know that. She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I'm actually sad to hear that."
Later Friday, Trump released a formal statement, calling Ginsburg a “titan of the law” and seemed to refer to Ginsburg’s famous if unlikely friendship with the late Justice Anthony Scalia, the conservative leader on the court for years:
"Renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg demonstrated that one can disagree without being disagreeable toward one's colleagues or different points of view."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.