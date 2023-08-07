Joe Heinrich, executive director of Smart Carbon Network, visited South Dakota this week to discuss carbon-capture pipelines in the midst of a growing scrutiny of the issue. During a visit to Pierre on Monday, he talked about his advocacy of carbon-capture in the context of two proposed pipelines within the state.
“We need to have a conversation about it,” he said in an interview.
Smart Carbon Network, an organization started this past May, is “a 501(c)6 educational coalition that advocates for smart carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies across the nation,” according to its website. The organization's mailing address is in Des Moines, Iowa, but Heinrich said its work extends throughout several states.
Heinrich described some of his vision of the interaction he hopes to see between landowners and companies.
“The pipeline companies have a responsibility to come in and be good neighbors,” he said. “They have a lot of things they can do legally, but public-relations-wise they really need to go beyond that and be good neighbors and have good communication with these landowners they’re talking to. They need to treat them fairly. I fully believe that. But I also feel the landowners need to take the time to listen to why it’s important — what’s going to be done to make sure the ground is going to be put back in the condition it started with.”
Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed pipeline project would transport captured carbon from more than 30 ethanol plants in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa. Eight of those plants would be in South Dakota, including the central part of the state. Navigator CO2 is proposing a project that connects more than 30 ethanol plants in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Illinois. Several plants along the eastern side of South Dakota are included.
Heinrich declined to mention particular members of Smart Carbon Network, noting that “different industry organizations” were among those who formed the organization.
“I always say we don’t talk about our members; we talk about the message,” he said. “I don’t say any names.”
Members supply funding, Heinrich said. He declined to say if the group had financial connections to companies planning carbon-capture pipelines, such as Carbon Summit Solutions and Navigator CO2.
“I don’t talk about our members at all,” he said. “I won’t say yes or no … The reason we do that is that we don’t want to be talking about who the members are. We want to be talking about that accurate message.”
The organization's board of directors, as listed on its website, includes Charles McConnell, executive director at the Center for Carbon Management in Energy at the University of Houston; Elizabeth Worrell, managing director and general counsel for the Pipe Line Contractors Association; and Steve Wellman, farmer and former director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
Heinrich is a former state vice president of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation. On Monday, he talked about his role as a family farmer.
“That’s the title that I love the most,” Heinrich said. “I farm in east central Iowa. I’m part of a family operation. I can proudly say that. We have a son-in-law that farms with me, along with my nephew who’s been farming with me for over 20 years. I also have a great nephew at 14 who helps. All of our labor is family labor. We’re one of those you can truly call family operated.
“We’re also very diversified,” he continued, noting “a beef-cow calf herd,” a dairy operation, corn and soybeans.
The work he does with Smart Carbon Network, he said, traces back to his farming.
“I see that next generation, and just as I don’t do things how my dad did — and the technology I use is different than my dad or grandfather — when I see that little 14-year-old running around, I think of what he’s going to need to have in his arsenal to be successful, and I see carbon capture as one of them.”
Heinrich said about half of the corn his farm grows goes to ethanol production.
“We feed about half, and we sell about half,” he said. “We’re selling the corn, and then we’re buying back DDGs — and that’s the byproduct of ethanol when it’s done.”
Dried distillers grains, or DDGs, can be “used as a protein-rich animal feed,” according to information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.
As for the issue of eminent domain when it comes to carbon-capture pipeline projects, Heinrich said he doesn’t take a stand.
“We don’t take a position (on eminent domain),” he said. “We’re more of an educational coalition.”
He summed up his organization’s approach as asserting, “Let’s bring that level of emotion down so we can have that discussion of why we need to be doing this.” Heinrich elaborated on his views in an op-ed for the Capital Journal on July 14.
For Mark Lapka, a family farmer and rancher who lives in McPherson County, South Dakota, the use of eminent domain remains prominent.
“My primary goal has never been to stop the pipeline but to preserve property lines,” Lapka said in a phone interview, noting that his main objective is for eminent domain to be “taken off the table.”
It’s a note that he and other landowners sounded persistently during a gathering in Pierre on July 6. Lapka said he holds out hope that a special session to revisit eminent domain could be called after a petition was filed last month. It needs to accumulate signatures from two-thirds of the state House and Senate to succeed.
Lapka noted environmental concerns as well. He mentioned disturbances in alkali levels that can flow from soil disruption, and he described potential damage to native prairie grass.
“Once you destroy that virgin native prairie, you can’t get that back,” he said. “You can’t re-establish it … in a different environment than Mother Nature intended to be there.”
Lapka said he supported the call for an Environment Impact Assessment from 24 state representatives and three senators “prior to moving forward with the permitting process for any carbon sequestration pipeline,” as the letter states. The officials addressed the letter, dated July 16, to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
The proposed pipeline projects have created alliances that don’t usually coalesce, Lapka said.
“This particular issue has brought many people together who are often on opposite sides,” he said. “Property rights is something that all of these different segments agree on … It does not just pertain to agricultural or ranching land. It pertains to your house, your car, your money.”
Basav Sen, director of the Climate Policy Project for the Institute of Policy Studies, sees such questions emerge in many communities throughout the country, and he agreed that unusual coalitions can emerge. He also stressed the importance of examining energy policy in a broader sense, considering government practices at state and federal levels.
“Corn ethanol wouldn’t be a thing without government subsidies,” he said in a phone interview. “Carbon capture wouldn’t be a thing without government subsidies. Federal dollars and federal tax credits are driving the proliferation of these polluting industries that are being sold to us as solutions to climate change when they’re not.”
Sen suggested that research from the Center for International Environmental Law could shed light on the issue. Discussion of a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change also explores the topic.
The questions surrounding carbon-capture pipelines affect a range of people, such as the very people who work on them.
Paul McCormick, a special pipeline representative for the International Union of Operating Engineers, was in Fort Pierre on Friday for the ongoing permit hearing in front of the Public Utilities Commission of Navigator CO2’s Heartland Greenway pipeline. People from that union are expected to work on the pipeline if the permit is granted.
“We all respect the communities that we come to work in if we are traveling from outside,” he said, adding that, for the South Dakota portion of the project, “As many as possible will be from the South Dakota region.”
McCormick spoke favorably about Navigator CO2’s pipeline project and its safety procedures. He also noted that the workers’ training with the International Union of Operating Engineers creates flexibility for future projects that tap other technologies such as solar and wind.
“Each local throughout the country has their own training site,” he said. “They train on not just pipelines. They train on cranes. They train on bulldozers. We build any infrastructure. So if somebody wants to work on a solar or wind-farm project, some of our members are putting them up. The operating engineers support things being built safely, correctly, on time and on budget to bolster our national security and help control some of the climate issues that we all are facing.”
Heinrich said he was in the state to visit with elected leaders, farmers, businesses and others with interest in the issue.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.