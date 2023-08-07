Joe Heinrich - interview
Joe Heinrich, executive director of Smart Carbon Network, has been visiting South Dakota communities to discuss carbon-capture projects.

 Michael Neary / Capital Journal

Joe Heinrich, executive director of Smart Carbon Network, visited South Dakota this week to discuss carbon-capture pipelines in the midst of a growing scrutiny of the issue. During a visit to Pierre on Monday, he talked about his advocacy of carbon-capture in the context of two proposed pipelines within the state.

“We need to have a conversation about it,” he said in an interview.

