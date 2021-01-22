Revamping civics and government education as directed by Gov. Kristi Noem.
Deciding how to regulate marijuana after voters chose to legalize it in November.
Determining how to deal with a federal government now controlled by President Joe Biden and the Democrats.
These are but a few items on the plate for South Dakota legislators working at the State Capitol in Pierre this year.
Unity and working together toward a common goal is the Democratic legislative leaders’ main goals for the 2021 legislative session, Rep. Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls, said during a Thursday news conference. In contrast, the Republican leadership was vague about their goals for the session, with House Majority Leader Rep. Kent Peterson, R-Salem, saying there are many big issues to deal with this session, but the Republicans are “comfortable” with their position.
For the Senate and House combined, Republicans outnumber Democrats at the State Capitol this year by a count of 94 to 11.
Smith acknowledged the small number of Democrats in the Legislature, and said since the balance is so skewed, it is even more important to build relationships with the opposing party based on common ground. Similarly, during a news conference with Republican leadership, Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, said it is important to have open communication between the parties.
On the House side of the Capitol, there are enough Democrats to cover every committee with at least one voice from the left. In the Senate, there are not enough Democrats to sit on every committee, so Senate interns sit in on those committees and take notes for the Democratic senators.
“It’s so important, I believe, for a healthy democracy to have opposing thought within a room,” Smith said. “If you hear what you always want to hear, it’s not good for you. You need the give and take and an exchange of ideas...We are out of balance.”
Smith said this session, many issues important to Democrats are being discussed.
“Some of our most important issues have to do with needs-based scholarship, supporting medical professionals, supporting teachers, supporting community support providers across our state, infrastructure, broadband— these have been issues South Dakota Democrats have prioritized for years and we’re glad to see them brought to the forefront,” Smith said.
Smith addressed Noem’s proposal for a revitalization of civics education, saying there needs to be a holistic and inclusive approach to teaching civics in the state.
“Whatever we do [should be] rolled out throughout a child’s education, and again, we’re inspiring future leaders to want to be a part of something and showing them how they can be...and also remembering where we’ve come from and where we’re going, and not just creating a, ‘the past was always so grand,’ type of illusion, because we’ve made so many mistakes along the way and we’ve learned from those mistakes,” Smith said.
In contrast, Noem said during a news conference later that morning, she said the proposed curriculum will provide more resources and options for teachers, with a focus on South Dakota history. Noem said she will not be the one to decide what the curriculum specifically says; deferring that responsibility to historians.
“That is something that will be put forward by historians to tell all events of South Dakota’s history. I think it’s incredibly important, though, that our kids and our grandkids understand American history, South Dakota history, and that they’re well rounded in their background to have the debate and the policy proposals going forward for generations to come,” Noem said.
Smith mentioned there is a working group set up to begin preparing for the legalization of recreational and medicinal marijuana. Medicinal marijuana regulations are already being discussed, as the constitutionality of Measure 26 is not contested.
“The will of the people needs to be protected. It’s our job to implement cannabis laws that are safe and responsible,” Smith said.
The Republicans also said they wanted to make sure marijuana laws are created and implemented correctly. Peterson described the recreational marijuana amendment as being in a “holding pattern” due to the current litigation questioning its constitutionality. He said the issue is likely to end up in the South Dakota Supreme Court and will likely not be resolved before the end of session, which Noem echoed later that day.
“Developing the regulations for both sides of that [recreational and medicinal will take a lot of work and it’s an extremely compressed time frame,” said Assistant Majority Leader Sen. Michael Diedrich, R-Rapid City.
Cammack said South Dakota does not want to make the same mistakes as states who have legalized marijuana in the past.
“We want to do it right,” Cammack said. “You don’t want to create a situation where it enhances the opportunity of a black market. We want to...make sure the costs that come up because of the implementation of this, it doesn’t come out of the taxpayer’s pockets.”
The Democratic leaders also discussed Noem’s executive order to merge the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Environment Natural Resources. Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, said everyone who has reached out to him is opposed to the merger. Environmental groups are concerned that environmental issues will receive less attention as a result, and the Farmer’s Union has said agriculture, as the state’s premier industry, deserves its own department.
“We’re opposed to the merger and we will be bringing resolution to challenge that. I expect it to have bipartisan support to oppose that merger,” Nesiba said.
Noem said the merger will make it easier for agriculture producers to navigate regulatory processes and will save taxpayers money.
“The agriculture industry is continuously evolving. This is going to facilitate that kind of evolvement [sic] that will allow us to make it much more efficient for our farmers and ranchers going forward,” Noem said.
