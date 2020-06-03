Fort Pierre City Council members conducted the first of their two regular bimonthly “new normal” versions of a public government meeting, Monday, June 1 by Zoom.
Monday afternoon, with National Guard troops patrolling both Stanley and Hughes counties, rumors of loads of people from outside South Dakota's borders meeting at the Pizza Ranch to walk to the peaceful protest and begin burning and looting and the South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers on top the State Capitol with sniper rifles deployed, people on both sides of the Missouri River were a little tense.
Parked parallel to the bridge with an overwatch view approach of Pizza Ranch, the only out-of-town license plate photographed by the individual acting as a concerned citizen guarding Pizza Ranch was the reporter for the Capital Journal. However, the protest commenced and concluded peacefully, so the tension was relieved.
Meanwhile, via the internet, Stanley County officials are moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic with, not business as usual, but adjustments are being made.
“We will need to have plexiglass barriers built for the offices and the swimming pool,” Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said by email. “The maintenance staff is again working 40 hours a week and some seasonal staff has been hired. There was discussion of finding a larger venue to accommodate safe distancing for council meetings.”
Other highlights included the status of the swimming pool, sale of malt beverages, speed limits and how the bridge spanning the river will be addressed.
“The swimming pool has been painted and lifeguards have been hired,” Hanson said. “Target date to open the pool, with reduced capacity, CDC guidelines, and intensified cleaning protocols, is June 12.”
Next door to Pizza Ranch, “Drifters Bar & Grille was approved for a new on-off sale malt beverage license,” she said.
As well, 12 other business had been approved for 2020-21 licensing of the sale of malt beverages, Hanson said.
The first reading of a new ordinance to reduce the speed to 15 mph at the River Bluffs Estates Mobile Home Court took place.
Finally, a loan agreement for Fort Pierre’s share of expenses for the bridge to Pierre with the firm State Infrastructure Bank (SIB) was discussed, but not approved Hanson said. City officials are waiting for further information to make a decision, she said.
The only “no” on the evening was the availability of the new sales tax numbers from City Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen. However, they are expected around the next meeting in two weeks.
There were actually two “no” votes. The other “no” was there was no looting, fires or crowds from out of the area. At 11 p.m. Monday, in the almost empty parking lot of Pizza Ranch, including the adjacent Drifter’s lot, again, the only out of state plate was the one on the truck of the reporter.
Pizza Ranch owner Nathan Gerlach wasn’t quite ready to go home for the night, with a sidearm on his hip and a couple of serious looking friends.
He sent his employees home early just in case and wasn’t ready to end his patrol quite yet, he said.
