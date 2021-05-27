The Pierre Police Department arrested Pierre resident Wesley Boni, 33, after a May 14 rollover crash alerted officers to stolen property.
Boni was arrested May 14 on charges related to the rollover. A Pierre PD spokesman said additional charges followed.
Law enforcement detained Boni at Hughes County Jail with charges for burglary, grand theft and criminal entry of a motor vehicle.
Pierre officers assisted the Hughes County Sheriff's Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol during the May 14 rollover north of Pierre.
A press release from the Pierre Police Department stated a commercial burglary report occurred for the 1400 block of Garfield Avenue as officers investigated the rollover. Officers observed items in the crashed vehicle matching description of stolen items. Detectives confirmed the property was from the reporting business.
Officers also determined the crashed vehicle Boni reportedly drove was reported stolen from another area in Pierre.
The department said further investigation connected Boni to an additional residential burglary, a vehicle and firearm theft and another firearm theft from an unlocked vehicle. Police recovered both firearms.
Earlier this month, the department warned the public to lock their vehicles and secure garages after increasing car thefts and burglaries. On May 11, detectives told the Capital Journal Pierre had 20 burglaries and more than 10 stolen vehicles during the prior 30 days.
