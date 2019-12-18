12:54 a.m. — W. Capitol Ave., animal missing
7:55 a.m. — W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
8:25 a.m. — N. Garfield Ave., traffic accident/private property
9:02 a.m. — S. Pierre St., traffic accident/city report
10:27 a.m. — E. Sioux Ave., unknown medical problem
11:18 a.m. — Edgewater Dr., information
1:21 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., parking complaint/enforcement
1:50 p.m. — W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
6:06 p.m. — E. SD Highway 34, suspicious person/vehicle
6:34 p.m. — S. Brule St., intoxicated person
8:11 p.m. — E. Kay St., welfare check
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
