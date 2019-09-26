Pierre Police Blotter: Wednesday, September 25

1:00 a.m.- E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct, officer closed

5:53 a.m. - E. 4th St., alarms, officer closed

7:58 a.m.- E. 2nd Ave., public services, officer closed

10:09 a.m.- N. Adams Ave., found bike, officer closed

10:12 a.m.- W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property

12:09 p.m. -Orion Ave., animal complaints, officer closed

1:16 p.m. - W. Elizabeth St., welfare check, officer closed

3:26 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., animal complaints, officer closed

4:52 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., fraud, officer closed

6:34 p.m. - Edgewater Dr., welfare check, officer closed

8: 32 p.m. - Highway 14, traffic complaint, officer closed

9:52 p.m. - Orion Ave., animal complaint, officer closed

10:36 p.m. - S. Central Ave., fight (public), officer closed

11:47 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person

