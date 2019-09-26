Pierre Police Blotter: Wednesday, September 25
1:00 a.m.- E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct, officer closed
5:53 a.m. - E. 4th St., alarms, officer closed
7:58 a.m.- E. 2nd Ave., public services, officer closed
10:09 a.m.- N. Adams Ave., found bike, officer closed
10:12 a.m.- W. Sioux Ave., traffic accident/private property
12:09 p.m. -Orion Ave., animal complaints, officer closed
1:16 p.m. - W. Elizabeth St., welfare check, officer closed
3:26 p.m. - W. Dakota Ave., animal complaints, officer closed
4:52 p.m. - E. Sully Ave., fraud, officer closed
6:34 p.m. - Edgewater Dr., welfare check, officer closed
8: 32 p.m. - Highway 14, traffic complaint, officer closed
9:52 p.m. - Orion Ave., animal complaint, officer closed
10:36 p.m. - S. Central Ave., fight (public), officer closed
11:47 p.m. - E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.