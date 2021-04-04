911

Emergency vehicles outside an apartment complex in Pierre on Sunday.

 Elise Wines | Capital Journal

Officers found a man with a leg injury after they were called to an apartment complex in Pierre on Sunday afternoon.

The man was found bleeding in a hallway by a resident at the complex at 420 S. Central Ave.

A resident told the Capital Journal he was watching television when he heard a man yelling for help. He said he found someone in the building's back foyer holding his leg with blood "all over the place" and called 911.

A photo provided to the newspaper showed blood on the tile, a cigarette lighter and what appear to be two medical gloves in a hallway. 

The nature of the injury and how it might have occurred were not released.

Pierre Police said they would release no information until Monday. Highway Patrol and Hughes County Sheriff's deputies also responded to the call.

Officials said they would be working the case late into the day.

