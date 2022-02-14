Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Pierre Police Department reported 49-year-old Pierre resident Christopher Mexican was found dead on Feb. 9 in the 200 block of West Pleasant Drive.

Crystal Pumpkinseed, 38, also known as Miranda Henry, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Mexican's death and is currently at Hughes County Jail.

The investigation began on Feb. 9 when officers responded to a "disturbance" at about 3:45 a.m. and discovered Mexican's body after arriving at an apartment with the door open.

At the time, the department reported Mexican "had apparent injuries to his person that warranted further investigation."

Load comments