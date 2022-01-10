The Pierre Police Department is investigating a string of vandalism incidents involving a pellet gun, with the incidents numbering 26 as of Monday afternoon.
On Friday, Police Det. Trevor Swanson told the Capital Journal the department received its first such report on Dec. 27. Many, but not all, of the incidents have involved car windows, and some of the areas involved have been targeted more than once.
“Unfortunately, many of them seem to be random,” Swanson said about the incidents. “They’re spread out across the Pierre city area. However, the one common defining characteristic is they appear to be near roadways and targets of opportunity. So something near where a vehicle could pass by and quickly leave again.”
Swanson added that he has not received notification of any similar crimes from the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office and thought the incidents are taking place specifically east of the Missouri River.
The Stanley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday that they have not had any similar cases reported to them.
Swanson said the vehicles involved have been stationary and unoccupied when damaged, according to the reports he’s received. But he and Police Capt. Bryan Walz confirmed that there have also been commercial and residential buildings targeted, as well.
“If you have businesses, make sure your cameras are in operating order,” Walz said. “And if you are next to or are aware of somebody who’s had vandalism and they’re adjacent to your property and you have cameras, review them and see if you can find anything at all.”
Swanson said the possibility must always be entertained that the crimes have been caused by different individuals, but added that his training indicates the crimes are consistent with being the same individual or individuals involved.
Of the damage caused, Swanson and Walz said one incident caused more than $5,000 worth and that the gross amount of damage caused is enough for felony charges to be brought if the same person has committed all the crimes and they can be aggregated.
“Looking at the cases we have currently, the majority, the vast majority have been unoccupied vehicles parked along the roadway or near the roadway,” Swanson said. “So if it were me and I had a vehicle that I would be able to take indoors into a garage, I think that would prevent if not eliminate the opportunity for somebody to damage it with a pellet gun. Again, most of these do appear to be crimes of opportunity where they’re able to quickly get near the vehicle from the roadway and then leave.”
But protecting one’s business or home is more difficult. As Swanson remarked, it’s impossible to take a building inside a garage at night.
“It would be far and away unrealistic to board up the windows,” Swanson said. “At this point I would say just remaining vigilant while you are at work, looking for damage, that would help us in the event that you notice that somebody had been a victim of one of these crimes, getting a clear timeline as to when the damage had occurred really helps our investigation out. But as far as preventing it, if you have cameras, we always recommend that you make sure they’re in working order. There’s been several times where there would’ve been a beautiful camera view of the suspects where the cameras just weren’t on or weren’t working. So I would just ask that business owners remain vigilant with their security devices that they already probably have in place.”
Swanson said there is no apparent motive for the crimes that it appears to simply be mischief.
“It’s something that’s consistent with juvenile-related crime,” Swanson said. “Does not appear that anyone is being specifically targeted.”
When asked if there were any suspects, Swanson said that evidence from prior crime scenes was being processed as of Friday but added that he could not go into further detail.
With the South Dakota Legislature returning to session on Tuesday, dozens of cars from around the state will soon be left alone throughout the day around the state Capitol. But Swanson said the incidents have mostly taken place on side streets and “not necessarily anywhere near the Capitol itself.”
“Generally residential or business areas,” Swanson said.
Swanson encouraged Pierre residents to contact police if they know anything about the crimes.
“We’re hoping that if the public does know anything that they reach out and assist us so that we can help get this thing taken care of and everyone can rest a little easier with their vehicles on the street,” Swanson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.