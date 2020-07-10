A 30-year-old man was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital with “severe life-threatening injuries,” after being shot Thursday night at a residence in Pierre.
According to Police Capt. Bryan Walz, the victim of the shooting was outside a home in the 400 block of West Prospect Avenue when he was shot.
That site is in the northwest part of the city, two blocks northwest of First United Methodist Church and near the Lincoln Apartments complex which is in the 300 block of Prospect.
The 911 call came in at 8:56 p.m., Thursday, July 9 to the Central South Dakota Communications Center in Pierre, according to a news release from Walz Friday morning.
“The caller advised (that) a 30-year-old male from Pierre had been shot at this location and was currently being transported by private vehicle to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital,” according to Walz. “The victim received severe, life-threatening injuries and was later flown to Sioux Falls for further treatment.”
Not many more details were available yet in the investigation, but Walz said no arrests have been made and that this “incident does not appear to be a random act of violence.”
