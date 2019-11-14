eric baade-sigety
Eric Baade-Sigety, 27, was arrested Wednesday evening, Nov. 13, by Pierre police.

 

Pierre police arrested Eric Baade-Sigety Wednesday evening after a business in the 900 block of West Sioux Avenue reported vandalism, said Capt. Bryan Walz.

The call came in about 3:30 p.m. and it took some time to find Baade-Sigety, who is 27, said Walz.

The officers were told Baade-Sigety “had been denied employment and became angry,” Walz said in a news release Thursday. “He was asked to leave and when he did he damaged items belonging to the business.”

It later was determined Baade-Sigety did $870.40 worth of damage to two cement trash containers at the business, Walz said.

When he was arrested at about 5:12 p.m., Baade-Sigety had marijuana and drug paraphernalia on him and his urine field-tested positive for methamphetamine, Walz said.

Baade-Sigety was taken into custody and spent the night in the Hughes County Jail. He appeared before a state judge from the jail via interactive TV Thursday morning on a felony charge of using meth, and misdemeanor charges on the pot and paraphernalia and the vandalism. He was given a cash bond of $500 cash and was still in the jail late Thursday afternoon.

In its initial reports, the Pierre Police Department typically doesn’t name a business when it’s been victimized by a crime, Walz said.

The only business in the 900 block of West Sioux Avenue is the Ramkota.

