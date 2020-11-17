About as soon as Jerry Ogan pulled into his trucking business on North Airport Road, north of Menards in the northeast corner of Pierre on Saturday morning, Nov. 14, he saw things weren’t right.
“Someone had popped the door open on my truck and my clothes were on the ground,” Ogan told the Capital Journal on Monday. “That was the first clue.”
The malefactor had jimmied open the cab door of his Peterbilt.
“The door was locked, so he took a big bar and popped it open and left the bar on the passenger seat. And he went through everything in my truck.”
Including the clothes he takes along for any overnight hauls, and hunting equipment and supplies, including three handguns, said Ogan.
“He got me for a lot of stuff.”
Ogan quickly called a nearby friend and business owner, Steve Robinson, because he knows Robinson has security cameras.
Robinson told Ogan he wasn’t the only one: Jim Zahradnicek, owner of Johnny Towing right next to Robinson’s welding company on Table Street, had been hit, too.
Table Street is just west of North Airport Road; both parallel Garfield Avenue/U.S. 83 truck route.
In fact, the burglary suspect had been caught inside Johnny Towing before dawn Saturday, Zahradnicek told the Capital Journal. He and others with the business got tipped off by an alarm and arrived on the scene about the time the police did, Zahradnicek said.
A 911 call came in at 5:45 a.m., Saturday, to the Central South Dakota Communications center in Pierre of a burglary in progress at a business in the 1800 block of Table Street, according to Capt. Bryan Walz of the Pierre Police Department.
“Officers found Roper Hammersley, 18, inside of the building and took him into custody.”
Zahradnicek said the arrest was without problem: “He put his hands up and went down on the floor.”
The police officers soon learned that Ogan’s place had been hit in the 1900 block of North Airport Road just a short walk away from Johnny Towing.
Ogan was able to identify some of the items found in Hammersley’s possession as being stolen during the burglary, according to Walz in his news release.
Hammersley is in the Hughes County Jail, expected to be charged by the Hughes County state's attorney with at least two third-degree burglary felony counts and perhaps more.
Any burglary involving the alleged theft of firearms is charged as a felony under state law.
Zahradnicek's and Robinson's security cameras helped the business owners and police spot the alleged burglar putting some of his loot in a culvert between Ogan’s Construction and Trucking and Johnny’s Towing, they said.
‘He climbed over the fence,” Zahradnicek said. His business includes an impound lot for vehicles towed in. “He went through our trucks and stuff. He didn’t take anything from the cars.”
The business was burglarized in September and it appears from security video it was the same burglar, he said.
This time, the man seen breaking in the door knew right where to go to find cash, Zahradnicek said. In September it took him some time of searching and that time he got away with some money.
Zahradnicek had only good things to say about the police action.
“We are lucky to live here. It kind of tops other places. The police officers are professional, they are good, they know exactly what to do. I was so pleased with the way they took care of this. They did a good job.”
" the police officers are professional , they are good , they know exactly what to do ." oh yeah , im sure . im honestly surprised they didnt shoot him on sight like they did to nathan thoe . crazy , right ?
