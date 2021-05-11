Lock your car and garage doors, Pierre. The Pierre Police Department said burglaries and car thefts have increased significantly along with the daily temperatures in the past month.
Over the past 30 days, the department saw more than 20 burglaries and more than 10 stolen vehicles. Since May 1, Detective Sgt. Dusty Pelle told the Capital Journal on Tuesday, the department has seen seven stolen vehicles, or just under one each day.
"Over the last month, we've definitely seen a very large increase in the number of burglaries, motor vehicle thefts and just vehicles that are being gone through and items being stolen out of the vehicles," Pelle said. "And for the most part what we're seeing is, not all, but the majority of all these are either unlocked buildings or unlocked cars that just are not secured."
Det. Kaitlin Cummings said break-ins through security measures are relatively rare in the community.
"Not that it doesn't happen, but it's pretty rare in Pierre," Cummings said. "We're pretty lucky in our community. If things are secured, you're a lot less likely to become a victim of these crimes that we're seeing reported right now."
Pelle said the department can't say for sure yet whether the burglaries are connected.
"Like on an overnight, the next morning we'll get multiple calls in a certain neighborhood, we would believe those are probably connected, but at the same time, it's happening all over Pierre," Pelle said.
Cummings said one possible catalyst for the uptick in crime could be the warmer weather.
"We don't see a lot of these in the winter months, it is just so frigid cold, nobody wants to be walking outside during that," Cummings said. "So we do see typically an uptick in the springtime."
"A lot of what we hear from residents or the officers, I've been hearing, 'Well, it's Pierre, it's a small town, it doesn't happen.'" Pelle said. "It does happen. And lately, it's been happening a lot."
Cummings said it is important that cases be reported, even if nothing has been stolen. Pelle said the items taken thus far have ranged from guns to tools out of sheds -- tools carry significant value but are difficult to trace.
"I hope the takeaway, too, would be 'report it,'" Cummings said. "The criminal entry of a motor vehicle doesn't necessarily mean that anything was stolen. We do hope that if you go out to your car and find that somebody's been rifling through your car, let us know. That helps us kind of pinpoint a neighborhood, too. Just because your car didn't have anything stolen, it might help us kind of narrow down the scope of where we're looking for certain offenses, too."
