Police: Twin Cities man jailed on suspicion of threatening man with gun

A Twin Cities, Minnesota man was arrested by Pierre police late Wednesday after another man called 911 saying he had been “threatened with a firearm,” according to Police Capt. Bryan Walz.
In a news release on Thursday, Walz said Qi Da Huang. 55, of Shakopee, Minnesota, a southwest suburb of Minneapolis, was arrested and expected to be charged with aggravated assault.
That charge can include attempting to cause injury to another using a deadly weapon and is a Class 3 felony carrying a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if there’s a conviction.
Huang appeared in state court in the Hughes County Courthouse on Thursday.
Walz said a 911 call came in just before 10 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9 to the Central South Dakota Communications dispatch center in Pierre.
The caller was a man who said “he had followed a suspicious person who was waiting outside a business to another location. The two arrived at another location where the suspect, Qi Da Huang, exited his vehicle and produced a firearm,” according to Walz. “The victim left the area and called 911.”
The 911 caller said that Huang brandished the firearm at him in the 1600 block of North Harrison Avenue, which is just off the Garfield Avenue/U.S. Highways 14/83 truck route.
The Runnings store’s address is 1600 N. Harrison Ave.; it’s open until 9 p.m., according to its social media page.
Right across Harrison, on the north side, in the 1600 block is Harrison Hills Plaza that has several businesses, including a bank.
Walz said officers were able to locate Huang as the suspect, based on the caller’s description.
“During the investigation, it was learned Huang intended to cause serious bodily injury to another,” Walz said. “The firearm used was recovered from the vehicle Huang was operating.”
Huang was booked into the Hughes County Jail in Pierre on Wednesday and remained there Thursday night on a “no-bond” hold.
Huang has several minor driving offenses in the Shakopee area and two misdemeanor fishing violations in nearby Apple Valley, Minnesota in the past several years, but no serious crime record, according to Minnesota court records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.