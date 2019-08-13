Pierre police arrested a man and woman Monday evening in Griffin Park after another woman called 911 while she was being assaulted and robbed by the pair, who took her wallet, according to Capt. Bryan Walz.
Just after 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12, police responded to a 911 call from a woman who said a man and woman were confronting and frightening her in the park next to the Missouri River.
“Out of fear, she called 911 for assistance, at which time the female grabbed the phone from her and threw it to the ground and then stole her wallet,” Walz said in a news release on Tuesday morning.
From the woman’s information, officers located Teri Hairybird, 28, and Patrick Lebeau, 28, in the tent camping area in the park.
Walz told the Capital Journal the victim knows Hairybird and Lebeau.
Hairybird had the woman’s wallet in her possession, Walz said.
Hairybird and Lebeau were taken into custody.
Hairybird was cited on a ticket with an expected charge of second-degree robbery, which is a Class 4 felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on conviction. She also is cited and expected to be charged by the Hughes County attorney’s office, with misdemeanor counts of petty theft, intentional damage to property and interference in an emergency communication.
Lebeau was arrested on a ticket citing expected misdemeanor charges of simple assault using intimidation - which could become a felony depending on a person’s criminal history — and disorderly conduct.
Lebeau also is being held in the Hughes County Jail on a detainer from the state prison system, Walz said.
Lebeau is on parole on an escape conviction from 2017 in Hughes County, according to Department of Corrections records.
Lebeau was sentenced on June 13, 2017, to five years in prison on a conviction for escape, with three years suspended. His initial parole date, when he typically would be released from prison, was Sept. 25, 2018.
His parole had been slated to expire on Sept. 12, 2023, according to prison records.
Parole and probation conditions typically require a person to avoid breaking the law.
Hairybird was discharged in September 2018 after completing a sentence in the state women’s prison in Pierre, according to DOC records.
Hairybird and Lebeau had not yet appeared in court on the expected charges Tuesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.