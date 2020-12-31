Gov. Kristi Noem continues traveling the country for Republican politics, as she went to Georgia on Wednesday to campaign for two incumbent GOP U.S. Senators ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff election that will determine whether Democrats seize control of the chamber next month.
Because Democrat President-elect Joe Biden is slated to take office Jan. 20 — while the U.S. House remains in control of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. — Noem says allowing the Senate to fall into Democrat hands may allow that party to pursue a far-left agenda because of what would be consolidated power.
Noem said she is working to prevent this from happening by going to Georgia to support Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. They are facing stiff challenges from Democrats Jon Ossoff, who seeks to unseat Perdue, and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, who opposes Loeffler.
If Democrats win both of these Georgia races, they will take the majority in the U.S. Senate because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaking vote. Georgia is one of five states Biden won in November which President Donald Trump carried in 2016.
Noem posted photos and a video from her Wednesday Georgia trip to Twitter.
“The extreme opponents that they’re up against want to change the definition of America,” Noem said in giving her opinion of Ossoff and Perdue.
“And these kind of people and the agenda that they have really will have consequences on this country’s future,” Noem continued.
“I’m here today because what happens in Georgia impacts South Dakota,” Noem added.
Who is paying for Ms Noem to be politicking in all these other states? I hope it is coming from her personal campaign war chest because this is so transparently about her run for national political office.
