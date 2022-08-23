Pro-abortion

Pro-abortion supporters counter-protest an anti-abortion rally in Sioux Falls in October 2020. The Justice Empowerment Network led the counter protest when Operation Save America, a Christian-based anti-abortion organization, visited Sioux Falls.

A majority of South Dakotans believe the state’s abortion ban is too restrictive and that voters should determine the legality of abortion access rather than the state Legislature, according to a statewide poll sponsored by South Dakota News Watch.

The poll of 500 registered voters showed that a majority (57 percent) of respondents support allowing legal access to abortion medications in the state, including 42 percent who “strongly support” such access. Nearly two-thirds (65 percent) said they support having a statewide referendum to determine South Dakota’s laws regarding reproductive rights.

